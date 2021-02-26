Raleigh police investigating city’s 2nd homicide this week after shooting victim dies

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

The Raleigh Police Department reported the city’s second homicide this week after a man who was shot Thursday evening died from his injuries.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Milburnie Road in East Raleigh.

They found Steve Alphonso Martin, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transferred to WakeMed, where he died.

Two 911 callers reported hearing six gunshots and a car driving away. Neither saw the car.

The front door of the house where the shots were fired was left open, one caller said.

It was the second killing reported in Raleigh this week.

On Tuesday, a woman and her 9-year-old daughter were found dead in their Wendell home.

The woman is suspected of killing a 48-year-old man found dead in his Raleigh home that morning, police said. She was his former fiancee, The News & Observer reported.