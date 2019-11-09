Suspect arrested in Crabtree Valley Mall shooting, robbery

Antonio Reid Raleigh Police Department

Raleigh police officers have arrested a man they say shot at someone during a robbery in the parking lot at Crabtree Valley Mall last month.

Antonio Reid, 21, was charged Friday night with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, as well as robbery with a dangerous weapon. Police say that on Oct. 8, at 3:20 in the afternoon, “Reid robbed a victim of a cell phone and fired a weapon at him. The victim was not struck.”

Reid does not have a prior criminal record, according to state records.

The News & Observer previously reported that on the day of the shooting police arrested a man near the scene who turned out not to be the shooter but was eventually charged with larceny in an unrelated case.

