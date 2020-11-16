Raleigh police arrest 2 men in killing of woman on Atlantic Springs Road

Police have arrested two men in the killing of a woman found fatally shot in Raleigh on Friday, one of two homicide in the city last week.

Officers responding to a call found Maya Elaine Rogers, 25, shot on Atlantic Springs Road around 12:53 a.m., the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release. She died at WakeMed.

Christopher Deandre Gregg, 20, has been charged with murder and Daron Fitzgerald Pouncy, 22, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and possession of firearm by a felon, police reported in a news release Sunday night.

Rogers’ death was the second of two fatal shootings in Raleigh last week.

Ondrick Lymell Cromartie, 24, was fatally shot on Poole Road around 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. On Thursday, police said he had died.

A second man, Timothy Aaron Jordan, 18, sustained a non-life-threatening wound, the release stated.

Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in that shooting.

Shootings up in Raleigh this year

As of Oct. 2, there had been 22 homicides in Raleigh, two more than by the same time last year, police spokesperson Donna-maria Harris wrote in an email.

Through September, 73 people had been non-fatally shot this year in Raleigh, according to data from the Police Department. That was up from 65 non-fatal shootings by the same time last year.

The Police Department asks anyone with information in the latest cases to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.