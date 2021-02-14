One dead, 3 others wounded in weekend shooting in Cary

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cary police say one man has died and three others were wounded after an early morning shooting over the weekend.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire near the 100 block of Reed Street in Cary, close to the intersection of Maynard Road and Chatham Street, found 22-year-old Durham resident Eric Hernan Salas-Nepomuceno suffering from a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. Saturday. Salas-Nepomuceno died from his injuries, and Cary police say they’re treating his death as a homicide.

Three other people were also injured in the shooting, although police did not provide information on their identities or conditions.

Cary police Lt. John Reeves said the department does not yet have suspect information to release, but asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact Cary Crimestoppers at 919-460-4636.