Want to know which Wake schools have COVID-19 cases? Here’s where to look online.

Five positive COVID-19 cases have been connected to four Wake County schools, according to a new online dashboard created by the school system.

The Wake County school system debuted Thursday a new COVID-19 metrics page (https://www.wcpss.net/Page/46136). It lists two cases at Fuquay-Varina High School and one each at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, Panther Creek High School in Cary and Forest Pines Drive Elementary School in Raleigh.

“Starting with the return of in-person instruction Oct. 26, families and staff will be notified via email and text whenever a confirmed case of COVID-19 is reported at their school or administrative office,” Wake says on its COVID metrics page. “We will also provide weekly updates on the number and location of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the tables below.”

The page will be updated every Thursday.

Citing privacy issues, Wake isn’t saying in any of the cases whether it was a student or school employee who tested positive.

All four of the high school cases are connected with school athletic teams. The two Fuquay-Varina cases are people who live in the same household, according to a message from the school.

None of the four people who tested positive at the high schools have been on campus since last week.

Most Wake high school students are still taking classes online, but some athletes have been allowed to resume workouts and practices.

The person who tested positive at Forest Pines Elementary was last on campus Tuesday. Monday was the first day back of in-person classes at Wake elementary schools since March 13.

The district has said that people who test positive won’t be allowed to return to school until several safety requirements are met. Additionally, areas at the schools that may have been exposed to the virus will be thoroughly cleaned.

If any Wake outbreak reaches five or more cases, it will be added to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ report of ongoing clusters at childcare and school settings. The report is updated every Tuesday and Friday by 4 p.m.

The school district’s update comes as the state of North Carolina reported Thursday a record number of new daily coronavirus cases at 2,885, the News & Observer reported.