Two additional Wake County schools report COVID-19 cases

West Millbrook Middle School in Raleigh and Alston Ridge Elementary School in Cary both announced Thursday that positive COVID-19 cases had been reported among people associated with their schools.

West Millbrook families were told by principal Kelly Aman that a person who tested positive had last been on campus on Monday. Alston Ridge families were told by principal Niko Schutte that a person who tested positive was last on campus on Friday, Oct. 23.

Due to privacy laws, the principals did not say whether the people who tested positive are students or school employees.

This marks at least the sixth and seventh coronavirus cases reported at six Wake County schools this week. The school district has created an online dashboard listing COVID-19 cases, but the information is only updated through Wednesday.

Three of the schools with coronavirus cases are high schools where people associated with athletic teams tested positive. Another is at a Raleigh elementary school where the person who tested positive was last on campus on Tuesday, the day after in-person classes resumed.

Alston Ridge also resumed classes Monday. Oct. 23 was a teacher workday when the person who tested positive had been on campus.

Like other Wake middle schools, West Millbrook’s students are only taking online classes. School employees are required to be on campus, though.

Wake is notifying families and staff via email and text whenever a confirmed case of COVID-19 is reported at their school or administrative office.

Schools are using the same form message telling people that they’re working with the Wake County Public Health Division to identify and notify anyone who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive.

The message also tells families that the person who tested positive won’t return until certain requirements are met and areas at school that may have been exposed to the virus will be thoroughly cleaned.

