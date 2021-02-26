Durham schools weigh delaying in-person return, await decision on school reopening bill

Students in Durham Public Schools could return to class up to four weeks later than originally planned, but it depends on what N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper decides to do with a school reopening bill awaiting his action.

On Thursday, the DPS Board of Education discussed delaying reopening classrooms to a later date than the March 15 date members approved last week, with some board members saying they want to give teachers more time to get vaccinated.

But until Cooper acts on Senate Bill 37, which would mandate local districts to offer in-person instruction, the board tabled a decision. Cooper has until Feb. 27 to sign it, veto it or take no action, when it would become law by default, The N&O reported. Cooper has said he doesn’t support the bill.

The board called a special meeting for 5 p.m. March 2 to resume the discussion after seeing what Cooper does.

If SB 37 becomes law, it would require local districts to begin in-person instruction within 15 days.

School districts would be required to offer Plan A, or in-person classes, to special needs students and either Plan A or Plan B (a mix of in-person and virtual classes) for all students.

Thursday’s meeting brought in 561 public comments, with a mix of parents and school employees for and against the board’s decision to re-open schools last week. Most of the comments express disapproval.

Board member Natalie Beyer said she believes the governor will veto the bill, which could buy the school system more time to strengthen their plan.

“I think we’ve picked this date because the General Assembly picked this date. This wasn’t the Durham date,” Beyer said about a March 15 start date. “I really appreciate the work that we put towards vaccinations, but I hear very much that our community would support, and our parents would support our teachers having the chance to be fully vaccinated before coming back in person.”

Board members Matt Sears and Beyer suggested moving the start date to April 7, around when middle and high school students are currently scheduled to return.

Wednesday was the first day that the state’s teachers were eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Since the vaccine rollout began in December, the state has focused on Group 1 (health care workers and long-term care staff and residents) and Group 2, for adults over the age of 65.

The school district’s efforts with Durham County and Duke Health to vaccinate 1,000 school personnel a week are underway.

As of Thursday, 205 employees have received their first dose of the vaccine with 1,023 more appointments scheduled through Monday, Superintendent Pascal Mubenga said.

After discussing whether to vote on the issue Thursday, which would compel the board to reverse course if SB 37 becomes law over the weekend, the board agreed to wait a few days until Cooper acted on the bill.

“By Tuesday, we should have more information,” said Chair Bettina Umstead. “I think we are seeing ourselves wrestling right now with not as much information that we need to make this decision.”

According to a district-wide survey on learning preferences, 51% of parents support virtual learning, 38% support in-person instruction, while 10% did not respond, Mubenga said.

Meanwhile, a total of 999 school personnel have filed requests with the district asking to work remotely or for special accommodations based on medical or child care concerns.

Such requests must be approved by the district, according to Chip Sudderth, a DPS spokesperson.

At a Durham County Commissioners meeting on Monday, the county’s public health director committed to setting 700 shots aside for school personnel.

“Not that we’re forgetting those individuals who are still in Group 1 and 2,” Dr. Rod Jenkins said Monday. “We have set aside a day to make sure that we can make up the difference.”