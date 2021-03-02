Durham Public Schools will re-open for in-person classes as scheduled after split vote

After weeks of debate, a divided Durham school board decided that students will return to in-person classroom instruction as scheduled.

Elementary school students will return to class March 15, while middle and high school students will begin returning April 8.

The 4-3 vote came after board members considered pushing back the start date to allow for more teachers to get vaccinated. It also came after the Legislature’s bill came to an end Monday.

Thursday, the DPS Board of Education again discussed delaying reopening classrooms , with some board members saying teachers needed more time to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Teachers became eligible Feb. 24 for the vaccine.

They had approved a March 15 start date for elementary school students the week before, anticipating the possible passage of Senate Bill 37, which would have required local districts to offer in-person instruction within 15 days.

But Cooper’s opposition to SB 37 had cast doubt on the bill’s future, so the board agreed to wait five days to monitor the bill and re-convene after the governor acted on it to weigh their options.

Cooper vetoed SB 37 on Friday, and the North Carolina Senate failed to override the veto Monday night, The News & Observer reported.

Board member Matt Sears supported the April 8 date because vaccinations for school employees have been going smoothly, he said.

“For me this is as much about trust with our staff, as it is about the safety factor,” he said.

The state’s teachers began getting vaccinations last week. Since the vaccine rollout began in December, the state has focused on Group 1 (health care workers and long-term care staff and residents) and Group 2 (adults over the age of 65).

A third vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is set to arrive in North Carolina this week, helping expedite the distribution process.

Last week, school board members learned almost 1,000 school personnel have asked the district to work remotely or for special accommodations based on medical or child care concerns. Such requests must be approved by the district, according to Chip Sudderth, a DPS spokesperson.

More students are failing classes and missing school during the pandemic than the previous year, according to first quarter data for the 2020-21 school year, the N&O reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.