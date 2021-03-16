Wake middle and high school students could return to daily, in-person classes in April

Victoria Merida, junior, works during her physical science blended class at Millbrook High School Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021. Wednesday is the the first day of face-to-face classes since March 2020 for Wake County high school students. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Wake County middle school and high school students could resume daily in-person instruction in April — more than a year after they last had regular face-to-face instruction.

Wake County Superintendent Cathy Moore will recommended Tuesday that the district switch from a hybrid of in-person and online classes to daily in-person classes for all students not in the Virtual Academy. The option is now on the table because of a recently approved state law reducing the 6 feet of social distancing previously required for secondary schools.

Moore is recommending that modified-calendar schools and early colleges switch to Plan A daily instruction on April 5. Traditional-calendar secondary schools would switch April 8, and year-round calendar middle schools would switch April 14.

Wake’s elementary schools are already offering daily in-person instruction.

The school board could vote on the proposal next week.

Some board members are expected to argue that it’s not yet safe to make the transition because older students are more likely than younger children to transmit COVID-19. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 6 feet of social distancing in middle schools and high schools.

But the ABC Science Collaborative, a group formed by Duke University to advise on school reopening, says schools can safely operate with 3 feet of social distancing as long as they follow proper safety protocols such as requiring face masking.

More students return for daily classes

The momentum is building to increase the amount of in-person instruction given to students at all grade levels.

Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation that requires North Carolina school districts to offer in-person instruction to every student this school year. At the same time, the new law also says remote instruction must still be offered to those students who don’t want in-person classes.

Elementary school students and special-education students must be offered full-time, daily, in-person instruction under an option called Plan A, in which “minimal social distancing” is required. Wake met that requirement on Monday for elementary students when fourth- and fifth-grade students resumed daily in-person instruction alongside younger students.

Middle schools and high schools can use Plan A or Plan B, whose requirement of 6 feet of social distancing makes it hard to offer full-time in-person classes. Previously, Plan B was the only in-person option that could be used for secondary schools.

Under guidelines adopted Monday by the State Board of Education, Plan A is defined as offering at least four days a week of in-person instruction.

Some school districts have already adopted plans to switch middle school and high school students to Plan A.

More in-person time for older students

Even before the law was passed, Wake was facing complaints that the rotation of one week of in-person instruction and two weeks of online classes wasn’t enough for older students. These secondary school students have had very little in-person instruction since March 2020.

While middle school students have had some in-person classes since November, high school students didn’t resume face-to-face classes until February.

Before the law was passed, the school board had voted March 2 to give Moore the authority to increase in-person time for individual schools while staying in Plan B. The board would need to approve a switch to Plan A.

If Wake were to stay on Plan B, options on the table could include having two of the three groups on campus at the same time. That would work easier in schools that have fewer numbers of students registered for in-person classes.

The additional class time could bring more stability to students who haven’t fared as well during mostly remote instruction. Grades are down and absences are up this school year in Wake among secondary students.

Social events have also been curtailed. Wake announced Monday that it won’t hold traditional proms or graduations this spring for seniors. Modified proms and scaled-down graduation ceremonies will be held.