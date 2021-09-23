This new podcast explores the world of election redistricting in NC. Subscribe now.

Politics & Government
It’s redistricting time in North Carolina. That’s when lawmakers will slice and dice our state into election districts that account for population shifts. How those lines are drawn can tip the balance of power here and in Congress.
In a limited-run podcast from Under the Dome, we explore how lawmakers draw these maps, their impact on political power in North Carolina’s political landscape and how new tools are changing the fight against gerrymandering.
Catch the first episode of Monster: Maps, Math & Power in North Carolina on Friday, Sept. 24.
