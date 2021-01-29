For all the talk about affordable housing, Raleigh is heading in the wrong direction

Affordable housing

It seemed a strange coincidence to read Jan. 26 about two opposite events in Raleigh when it comes to affordable housing: demolition of an island of affordable homes off Oberlin Road and developer John Kane’s latest North Hills highrise.

For all the talk about affordable housing, it seems Raleigh is heading in the wrong direction.

I too favor density development, but only if there are guardrails included. For far too long low- and medium-price housing has gotten bulldozed in favor of higher priced housing.

It seems the city has never met a developer it did not like. Is the plan for affordable housing sending folks to Wendell, Knightdale and Zebulon? Where are city workers supposed to live? These are questions to ponder for city elections coming up this fall.

Henry Jarrett, Raleigh

Vaccine plan

North Carolina is following the wrong vaccination path.

I understand the need to use allocated vaccine efficiently to maintain a steady, growing stream of it into the state. However, mass vaccination clinics are an inequitable, problematic approach.

Making people, especially senior citizens and those with preexisting conditions, drive a long way, sit in their cars sometimes for hours to get vaccinated, and then do it again for their second shot is just wrong.

States like West Virginia have established efficient mechanisms to distribute vaccine and get it into people’s arms locally, with appointments. That needs to be the approach here. N.C. government must turn the focus to implementing an effective, statewide, appointment-based system.

Robert Longo, Raleigh

UNC Health

UNC Health should hang its head in shame for its poorly organized method for registering people to get COVID-19 vaccines.

It treats getting an appointment like a “Hunger Games” sport. We’re supposed to call regularly or refresh our web page constantly looking for availability, at which point it’s a race to enter your information on a website that has glitches and is overwhelmed by folks trying to schedule appointments.

UNC Health is not responsible for the lack of vaccine; that is beyond its control. It is responsible for the methodology it has chosen. The current system simply creates additional stress, as if there’s not enough already. It shows a lack of thought I find appalling.

Larry Tollen, Chapel Hill

Don’t whitewash

Regarding “School board members clash over social studies standards,” (Jan. 28):

The events of the last four-plus years, culminating with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, demonstrate that it is past time to teach the real version of our history instead of the whitewashed version.

It is sad, but not surprising, that this is again a political divide. If we don’t push through on this issue it will just continue the divide and all of the consequences that follow.

Patti Gillenwater, Raleigh

Cameron Village

In regard to changing the name of Cameron Village (Jan. 29)... History is not one-sided. It is what it is. Regard it. Learn from it. Improve the future. Honor all people. Changing a name doesn’t change our history.

Celeste Allen, Raleigh

School leaders

Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools canceled virtual instruction Thursday for a snow day — a final straw for me. Superintendent Nyah Hamlett and the board have abdicated their primary responsibility to educate, opting instead to “follow the science” into complacency.

It is well documented by the CDC, Duke University, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and others that transmission of the virus in schools is much lower than the community at large. The compounding effects of what will likely be 18 months without in-person instruction will be staggering, especially among the most vulnerable.

Perhaps the absurdity of this “snow day” will be the catalyst that wakes up this community. There are always reasons not do something, but times like these require leaders to lead.

Steve Kreider, Chapel Hill

Insurrection

If this country is truly a nation of equal justice under the law, there is only one way for our government to show that it supports the principles of justice and democracy. All those responsible for instigating and perpetrating the insurrection at the Capitol need to be thoroughly investigated, charged with insurrection and sentenced accordingly. That is the only way to unite the country under the ideals this country was based and built on. Show the American people that their families’ sacrifices over the generations were not in vain.

Arlen Custer, Durham

Litter fines

Regarding “Litter crews,” (Jan. 27 Forum):

I agree that our highways seem to be littered worse now than ever before. I travel U.S. 64/264, I-440 and I-540 almost everyday and the litter problem is terrible.

I have traveled through South Carolina and they take littering serious. Posted signs say that if you litter you pay a $1,000 fine and get six months in jail. Maybe North Carolina should more strictly enforce its litter laws and increase fines to stop some of the littering. I’m sure most citizens would appreciate a cleaner North Carolina.

Charles Ray, Wendell