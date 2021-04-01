North Carolina

From The N&O archives: Stories about the key moments in Roy Williams’ career at UNC

Roy Williams after UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 on April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Roy Williams after UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 on April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

A collection of stories from The News & Observer archives marking major moments in Roy Williams’ career as UNC’s head basketball coach.

Roy Williams rejoins the UNC family, originally published April 15, 2003.

Former Tar Heels Coach Dean Smith is excited about Roy Williams hire, originally published April 15, 2013.

UNC fans love their new coach, originally published April 16, 2003.

UNC’s Roy Williams wins first title in third trip to NCAA Finals, originally published April 5, 2005.

UNC holds off Michigan State to win 2009 NCAA championship, originally published April 7, 2009.

UNC wins sixth title with 2017 NCAA championship over Gonzaga, originally published April 4, 2017.

Roy Williams wins third title, more respect, originally published April 4, 2017.

