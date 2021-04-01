North Carolina
From The N&O archives: Stories about the key moments in Roy Williams’ career at UNC
Roy Williams Retires
A collection of stories from The News & Observer archives marking major moments in Roy Williams’ career as UNC’s head basketball coach.
▪ Roy Williams rejoins the UNC family, originally published April 15, 2003.
▪ Former Tar Heels Coach Dean Smith is excited about Roy Williams hire, originally published April 15, 2013.
▪ UNC fans love their new coach, originally published April 16, 2003.
▪ UNC’s Roy Williams wins first title in third trip to NCAA Finals, originally published April 5, 2005.
▪ UNC holds off Michigan State to win 2009 NCAA championship, originally published April 7, 2009.
▪ UNC wins sixth title with 2017 NCAA championship over Gonzaga, originally published April 4, 2017.
▪ Roy Williams wins third title, more respect, originally published April 4, 2017.
