Roy Williams will hold press conference to discuss retirement. How and when to watch.

University of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams hold a press conference today to talk about his decision to retire and answer questions from the media.

Williams, formerly a UNC assistant coach and a Kansas head coach, returned to Chapel Hill for the head coaching job at UNC in 2003. He has won three national titles with the Tar Heels.

Williams’ press conference from the Smith Center will take place at 4 p.m.

The press conference will stream live here at 4 p.m.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11 and WRAL in the Triangle — will televise the event, and stream from their websites and mobile apps. CBS 17 will stream it live from their website and mobile app.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.

Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
