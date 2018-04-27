J. Cole is throwing a music festival, and it's going to be in his home state

Coming to Raleigh's Dix Park this fall: J. Cole's inaugural Dreamville Festival.

The multi-stage festival, curated by the platinum-selling rapper from Fayetteville, will be Sept. 15 at the 306-acre park south of downtown.

So far, all that's been announced is the name, date and concept. Further details, including the lineup of performers, will be announced later.

Cole himself may or may not be in the lineup, but it seems a good bet that he will. His Dreamville Records label has several artists on it, including Bas, J.I.D, Cozz, Omen, EarthGang, Ari Lennox and Lute.

A news release said the festival "offers an opportunity for J. Cole to give back to his home state that has helped shape the artist he has become with a one-of-a-kind celebration of local culture, food and art that also features a curated selection of music performers blending together some of today’s biggest national acts with exciting up-and-comers."





The festival announcement is the latest piece of news in an eventful stretch for Cole, who released his acclaimed new album "KOD" a week ago, aiming for his fifth straight million-selling album. He also has played last-minute pop-up concerts in New York and London.

A limited number of pre-sale tickets priced at $49-$89 are on sale now, available for those who sign up at dreamvillefest.com to get the password. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday, priced at $59-$99.

Proceeds will benefit the Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy as well as Cole's own Dreamville Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit with a stated mission to "bridge the gap between the worlds of opportunity and the urban youth of Fayetteville."

Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane said in a statement about the festival: "Dix Park is near and dear to my heart, and as we continue to plan for the future of this great urban park, and consider ways to use the space to bring people from all walks of life together, it is encouraging to see so many potential uses.

"Musical events like Dreamville are just one example of the types of special events that could be held at Dix. Dreamville will be the first large private concert in the park, and the process of hosting it will help the city and Dix Conservancy as we look to the future."

In a release, Ibrahim “IB” Hamad, President of Dreamville Records and J. Cole’s manager, said, "This event will ultimately give Cole a chance to make a direct impact to the people that helped shape who he is today.”

The event is in partnership with ScoreMore Shows, which is organizing the JMBLYA music festival next month in Texas that Cole is headlining.

Dreamville Festival joins a burgeoning lineup of major music festivals in the fall that includes Hopscotch, Sept. 6-8 in Raleigh; World of Bluegrass, Sept. 25-29 in Raleigh; and Art of Cool, Sept. 28-29 in Durham.



