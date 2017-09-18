Ashley Christensen is back from Italy pizza research. We got the dish on her new pizza joint

Ashley Christensen went to Italy in August to research pizzas for an upcoming pizza restaurant called Pooleside Pie. This is a photo posted on the Pooleside Pie Instagram account of pizza eaten at Sforno in Rome. “Third and fourth pies of the day! ... These had heavier toppings and thicker crusts – was a really fun Roman experience, but showed us that Neapolitan pie: Roman pie is apples: oranges.” Pooleside Pie Instagram