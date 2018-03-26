Bacon-wrapped hot dogs? The Durham Bulls have some major league concessions this season.

The Durham Bulls may be a minor league team, but they play the ballpark concessions game at a major league level.

Last year they unleashed tater-tot waffles and other culinary wonders on a hungry, Bull-loving public. That the team won the Triple A title last year can be no coincidence.

This year, a deep-fried bacon-wrapped footlong hot dog and eight other State Fair-worthy creations are part of the Bulls' homestand specials.

Alongside the hot dog are barbecue brisket sandwiches, loaded tater tots with cheese and chicken, fried pretzels, meatloaf sliders, a buffalo chicken sandwich, fried apple pie, fried burger and a sandwich of chicken tenders and cheese.

"Every year Bull City Hospitality is tasked with developing fun, creative food items our fans will enjoy," Durham Bulls Vice President Mike Birling said in a news release. "I can't wait for fans to get their hands on some of these concoctions to help them further enjoy their experience at the DBAP."

The specials will appear on concession menus for several games during nine different Bulls homestands this season.

Fans can vote for the first special, choosing between the brisket sandwich, the bacon-wrapped hot dog, fried pretzels and loaded tots. Voting ends this Friday, March 30 at durhambulls.com.

The year's most popular items will get an encore near the end of the season. The Bulls will open the season at home against the Charlotte Knights on Thursday, April 5.

Bull City Hospitality handles the concessions for the Durham Bulls and cooked up these nine specials. The Bulls are a Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The ballpark also will have local food trucks parked inside the stadium for the first time. They will be parked Friday nights, selling food alongside the usual concessions.

Last week, the Bulls announced they will show some love to "Stranger Things," the acclaimed Netflix television series, and their Durham-born creators, with "Stranger Things Night." It happens July 13 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.