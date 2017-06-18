More Videos

  • How to survive if you get caught in a rip current

    Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

Man dies trying to rescue 2 teen girls from rip current in Atlantic Beach

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

June 18, 2017 9:32 AM

ATLANTIC BEACH

A 56-year-old man died on Saturday while trying to save two teenage girls from a rip current off the North Carolina Coast.

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department responded to a report of three people who needed help near a part of the beach with no lifeguards near Henderson Avenue at about 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to reports from WITN, WNCT and WRAL.

The two girls were rescued and one was taken to the hospital. Both were expected to be OK.

The man was not identified as of Sunday morning.

Red flags were flying along the North Carolina coast on Saturday to warn swimmers of rough surf and dangerous rip currents.

The man’s death is the second related to rip currents in North Carolina in about a week. Last weekend, two teen boys from Wayne County were caught in a rip current near Emerald Isle. One boy was critically injured while the other – 17-year-old Elijah Hinnant – was killed.

Hinnant was missing for about two days before his body was found.

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

