Wake Register of Deeds office fired employee who said he stole $50,000

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman and Jim Hartmann, the Wake County Manager, announce on Friday that the State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the Wake Register of Deeds Office because money is missing. Laura Riddick, the Register of Deeds, is also retiring in what Freeman described as an unrelated move. Andy Specht aspecht@newsobserver.com