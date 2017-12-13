ICE wants him out. Durham church risks breaking the law to keep his family together

More Videos 0:57 Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges Pause 1:27 Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks 1:47 CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC 1:01 Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 0:59 Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 3:14 Mother and son are both amputees, both ballers 0:41 Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game 4:28 'Keep going!' Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice 0:45 Moore not yet conceding in Alabama Senate race Video Link copy Embed Code copy

CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC Samuel Oliver-Bruno, 46, was ordered to return to Mexico by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to return to Mexico, instead he entered into sanctuary at CityWell United Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 10. On Wednesday, Dec. 13, the church held a press conference to announce the protection where Oliver-Bruno verbalized his request to remain in the US, citing his wife’s unstable medical condition and his son’s bright future. Samuel Oliver-Bruno, 46, was ordered to return to Mexico by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to return to Mexico, instead he entered into sanctuary at CityWell United Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 10. On Wednesday, Dec. 13, the church held a press conference to announce the protection where Oliver-Bruno verbalized his request to remain in the US, citing his wife’s unstable medical condition and his son’s bright future. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

