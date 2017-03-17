Raleigh fire escapee: ‘There was a big wall of flame right in front of me’

Living downtown, where sirens wail constantly, Lauren Picone shrugged off the fire alarm at first. But it kept wailing, and her bulldog kept barking, so she stepped out on her fifth-floor balcony to investigate.
A wall of flame roared back.
Panicked, she grabbed her dog, Geno, and shot downstairs on the elevator. Her building, Link Apartments, stood across South Harrington Street from a blaze that consumed an unfinished five-story apartment building – so hot that it pulled down a construction crane and broke windows on a building across the street.
But once Picone got outside, she realized she’d forgotten her car keys. So she handed Geno to a neighbor and ran back in.
“The power shut off while I was on the elevator,” said Picone, 30. “The doors opened on the elevator and on the second floor, I ran to the stairwell that was closest to the fire and I could see the flames hitting the wall through the window, and I also could see the Quorum Center windows shattering. So I was thinking that could happen at any time here. So I ran back upstairs, grabbed my car keys, ran back down the five flight of stairs and decided there was no way I could get my car out.”
Picone, Geno and hundreds of other residents escaped serious injury Thursday night in what some Raleigh firefighters described as the worst blaze they’d ever seen. The Link Apartment building Piccone escaped turned black on its east side, the windows broken out and the Venetian blinds melted.
“See that sheet right there?” said Piccone, standing a block away Friday morning. “The one hanging down? That’s my sheet. My patio is torched.” Her husband, she noted, had been out of town.
“We just got married.”
Around the corner on Jones Street, some Quorum Center residents watched from their ninth-floor condominiums, caught up in the spectacle. Will Barbee, a retiree, crossed to the north side of the building to view the blaze from a neighbor’s window.
“It started getting bigger and bigger and hotter and hotter,” he said. “I was strangely calm. Then came the realization we had to get out of there.”
His wife, Christie, had already fled the building with their King Edward spaniel, Buster. So he and his neighbors filed down nine flights of stairs, Barbee carrying his cat, Jack, bundled inside his jacket.
“Buster handled it with his usual aplomb,” he said. “The cat is the cat.”
Temperatures dipped into the 20s as residents fled into the streets. Icicles hung from buildings as water from fire trucks dripped down their sides.
“I grabbed my coat and my cat – no shoes,” said Lexi Santiago, a Link resident. “I’m wearing my friend’s boyfriend’s shoes. Just booked it down the stairs. I thought my legs were going to give out.”
Some escapees spent the night at the Holiday or Hampton inns nearby, and Red Cross volunteers stepped in to help Friday morning. But for residents such as Picone, who moved to her apartment in July, the Link provided a haven beyond a roof and four walls.
“The Link Apartments is my favorite thing about Raleigh,” she said. “Everyone is so close. Everyone is transplanted. So we’re all trying to make friends. The apartment managers are friends. They even babysit my dog.”
Staff writers Madison Iszler and Richard Stradling contributed.
Josh Shaffer: 919-829-4818, @joshshaffer08
