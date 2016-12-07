Second man wanted in Raleigh hotel homicides arrested in Florida

The second man wanted in a double homicide at a Raleigh hotel last week was arrested in Florida, police announced Wednesday afternoon.
Brandon Xavier Hill was arrested overnight in Florida by members of the U.S. Marshals Service who had been searching for him. Hill has been taken to the jail in Okaloosa County, in the Florida Panhandle east of Pensacola.
Hill and Seaga Edward Gillard have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting deaths of April Lynn Holland, 22, and Dwayne Garvey, 28, early Friday at America’s Best Value Inn at 3921 Arrow Dr., near Crabtree Valley Mall. Gillard was charged with killing Holland, and Hill was charged with killing Garvey.
The bodies of Holland and Garvey were found in the hotel about 5 a.m. Friday after a woman called 911 to report gunshots in the hallway outside her room on the second floor.
Gillard, 28, was arrested Saturday, but Hill, 29, fled police after a chase that began Sunday morning in Raleigh and ended in Durham County.
The driver of the car carrying Hill was arrested after the chase, police said. Brittany Jenzell Hooks, 27, was charged with felony speeding to elude.
Police have not released details about the shootings, including a possible motive.
