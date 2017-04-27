Wake County wants to calm immigrant concerns about school police officers

Wake County school leaders hope to reassure the immigrant community that school resource officers won’t use their positions to help deport students or their families.
The Wake school board is working on a policy revision that clarifies that the special access school resources officers get to be on campus and to talk with students only extends to when they’re doing their regular school-related duties. The wording change comes after a coalition of community groups urged North Carolina’s largest school districts to do more to protect students who are not in the country legally.
School board member Jim Martin said the review came up because it was brought to the district’s attention that sheriff’s deputies can serve as immigration agents. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office participates in the 287(g) program that allows the federal government to delegate immigration enforcement powers to local law agencies if an undocumented immigrant is arrested.
Martin said the new wording is a “technical correction” that spells out what was intended all along about the roles of school resource officers.
“That review found there was language that could lead to confusion,” said Martin, chairman of the policy committee that reviewed the new wording this week. “The intent of all our policy reviews is to minimize confusion and provide clarity.”
Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison, who has deputies assigned to more than 20 schools, said the policy change isn’t necessary. He said his deputies don’t ask about immigration status unless a person is in jail.
“I want the Hispanic community, I want the Honduran community to understand we don’t ask questions whether you’re legal, documented or undocumented,” Harrison said. “We want them to call us because we want to protect them.”
The school system contracts with law enforcement agencies for more than 60 armed officers to work at high schools and most middle schools. School resource officers provide security, speak in classes and mentor students.
School resource officers are now exempt from a school board policy that governs when law-enforcement officers want to question, search and arrest students on campus. Officers that are not SROs are supposed to notify school administrators ahead of time when they want to talk to students on campus and are generally accompanied by school personnel when they’re on campus.
A separate memorandum of understanding governs the school resource officers.
Concerns about deportation have risen since President Donald Trump took office. On the Feb. 16 “Day Without Immigrants,” some Wake schools had a significant number of absences as Hispanic students stayed home in protest.
In 1982, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that students are guaranteed the right to attend public schools regardless of their immigration status. But students who are not in the country legally can be deported.
Immigration rights activists want the school board to adopt a resolution that says federal immigration enforcement activities on or near district schools “harmfully disrupt the learning environment.” But Martin noted that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lists schools as examples of “sensitive locations” where they generally try to avoid law enforcement agencies.
On Tuesday, the school board’s policy committee backed a modification to the SRO exemption to say the law enforcement policy only applies when they’re “exercising the duties for conducting school-related investigations as set forth in the School Resource Officer Program Memorandum of Understanding.” It will go to the full board for approval.
“When they’re operating under the MOU and they’re trying to keep the school safe and deal with school-level crime, then they get this special access and this policy really doesn’t apply.” said school board attorney Jonathan Blumberg.
Letha Muhammad, a leader of the Education Justice Alliance, said she still wished Wake would adopt a resolution declaring schools as safe zones from immigration enforcement. She said she wants to see how the policy revision would work.
“Hopefully it is a greater protection,” Muhammad said. “I’m looking for greater clarity.”
Harrison, the sheriff, said the board’s actions show why his suggestion that the district should set up its own school police force makes sense.
“The Board of Education don’t tell my deputies what to do,” Harrison said. “They work for me.”
T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui
Comments