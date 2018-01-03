Triangle schools announce Thursday closures, delays ahead of snow storm

Johnston County Public Schools was the first Triangle-area school system to announce that it would be closed on Thursday ahead of an expected snow storm and frigid temperatures.
No other Triangle-area schools had announced changes to schedules as of about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Outside the Triangle, other school systems were canceling Thursday class:
▪ Cumberland County Schools: Closed for students and staff, along with Prime Time and all after-school activities.
▪ Wayne, Harnett, Sampson county schools: Closed.
