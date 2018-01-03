More Videos

    Snow begins falling in the Snow Camp area of northern Chatham County about 6pm as winter weather moves into the area.

Education

Triangle schools announce Thursday closures, delays ahead of snow storm

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

January 03, 2018 06:42 PM

Johnston County Public Schools was the first Triangle-area school system to announce that it would be closed on Thursday ahead of an expected snow storm and frigid temperatures.

No other Triangle-area schools had announced changes to schedules as of about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Outside the Triangle, other school systems were canceling Thursday class:

▪ Cumberland County Schools: Closed for students and staff, along with Prime Time and all after-school activities.

▪ Wayne, Harnett, Sampson county schools: Closed.

