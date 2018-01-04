More Videos

  Snow begins to fall around Triangle area

    Snow begins falling in the Snow Camp area of southern Alamance County about 6 p.m. as winter weather moves into North Carolina.

Weather

A coat of snow covers the Triangle, with heavier totals elsewhere. Here’s what’s next.

By Eric Frederick, Aaron Moody And Ron Gallagher

efrederick@newsobserver.com

January 04, 2018 05:19 AM

UPDATED 10 MINUTES AGO

A much-heralded winter storm roaring up the East Coast left a coating of powdery snow on the Triangle overnight, closing schools, covering roads and dropping temperatures into the mid-20s.

Now, dangerous cold and black ice will be the biggest challenges across the area for the next few days. Lows will drop into single digits Friday morning, with the wind chill near zero.

Major school systems in the Triangle and points east are closed today, including Wake, Johnston, Durham, and Orange counties and Chapel Hill-Carrboro city schools.

Snow totals in the Triangle reached an inch in most places and 1.5 inches in areas including Hillsborough, Chapel Hill and Clayton, meteorologist Brittany Bell of ABC11 reports.

    See scenes from Chapel Hill, NC and the University of North Carolina campus as snow begins falling and quickly sticking Wednesday night, Jan. 3, 2018.

Accumulations were much heavier to the south and east; about six inches fell in Pinehurst and much of Moore County, according to reports received by the National Weather Service. Five inches fell in Raeford, just south of Fort Bragg. To the east, six inches also fell in Nashville, near Rocky Mount, and three inches fell in Goldsboro.

There were reports to the weather service of three inches in Chatham County, to the west of Pittsboro, and four inches in parts of Lee County.

A new winter weather advisory, for black ice and hazardous travel, has been issued for the Triangle and most of central North Carolina until Saturday morning. A new wind chill advisory is also in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, warning of chill factors that can cause frostbite with only 30 minutes of exposure.

Some snow was still falling in the northeast corner of the state as daybreak approached, but it was expected to end soon — by 9 a.m. in most places. A winter storm warning expired in most counties east of Interstate 95 at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Most roads in the Triangle were covered with a thin layer of snow at daybreak. The interstates were mostly clear, but caution is advised for those who have to travel.

With schools closed, traffic was light over most of the area. A few minor accidents were reported before dawn across the Triangle.

The snow on the ground will be sticking around. Highs in the Triangle on Thursday will be about freezing, with wind chill readings in the teens in the afternoon. Lows Friday morning will be in single digits, and the temperature may not rise past freezing until Sunday, Bell said.

Some relief will come early next week, with highs rising into the 40s on Monday and the 50s on Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for areas of North Carolina that were being affected by the storm. The designation allows necessary resources to be deployed in those places.

In the Triangle, the declaration includes Wake, Durham, Johnston, Chatham, Harnett and Granville counties.

Frederick: 919-829-8956. On Twitter: @Eric_Frederick

