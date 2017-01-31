NC Senate starts Cabinet confirmation planning despite Cooper’s lawsuit

A state Senate committee formed to approve or disapprove the governor’s Cabinet nominations will meet for the first time Tuesday afternoon.
The Senate Select Committee on Nominations plans to discuss the confirmation procedure that will be put in place for 10 executive-branch heads who report to the governor. So far, Gov. Roy Cooper has announced eight appointments, and has said the other two will be named in the coming weeks.
Senate confirmation was put into law in a special session at the end of last year after Republican Gov. Pat McCrory lost his re-election bid to Cooper, a Democrat. Cooper has sued to eliminate that requirement, along with several other provisions McCrory and the Republican-controlled General Assembly enacted.
Unless a judge rules otherwise, the Senate will proceed with the confirmation process.
On Monday, Senate leader Phil Berger announced he has named 15 senators to the new committee, comprising it of 10 Republicans and five Democrats. Sen. Bill Rabon, a Southport Republican, and Sen. Tommy Tucker, a Union County Republican, will be the co-chairmen.
Other Republicans on the committee include Sens. Harry Brown of Jacksonville, Kathy Harrington of Gastonia, Ralph Hise of Spruce Pine, Brent Jackson of Autryville, Michael Lee of Wilmington, Wesley Meredith of Fayetteville, Trudy Wade of Greensboro and Andy Wells of Hickory.
Democrats on the panel include Sens. Dan Blue of Raleigh, Joel Ford of Charlotte, Floyd McKissick of Durham, Gladys Robinson of Greensboro and Terry Van Duyn of Asheville.
Cooper’s choices for Cabinet secretaries to date are:
▪ Machelle Sanders, Department of Administration.
▪ Tony Copeland, Commerce.
▪ Michael Regan, Environmental Quality.
▪ Dr. Mandy Cohen, Health and Human Services.
▪ Susi Hamilton, Natural and Cultural Resources.
▪ Erik Hooks, Public Safety.
▪ Jim Trogdon, Transportation.
▪ Larry Hall, Veterans and Military Affairs.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
Comments