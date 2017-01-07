Gov. Roy Cooper’s first week in office sets tone

1:50 Gov Roy Cooper Inaugural Ball Speech "We know that North Carolina needs to be a place for everyone" Pause

1:38 Roy Cooper sworn in as Governor of North Carolina

2:18 Governor Roy Cooper and First Lady share dance at Inaugural Ball

0:45 North Carolina Inaugural Ball moments

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

0:42 Former NC Gov Pat McCrory “Don’t put your stupid hat on and take care of your pets”

1:39 The Avett Brothers perform 'St. Jospehs' at Inaugural Ball

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

2:14 Clergy offer prayers for Governor Roy Cooper