‘Hey, offended snowflakes, the march was not about women or women’s rights,’ NC legislator says

A North Carolina Republican has doubled down on his comments criticizing the Jan. 21 Women's March protests, and said the organizers were playing a “cruel joke” on the marchers.
Rep. Michael Speciale, of New Bern, posted on Facebook over the weekend calling the marches “a joke” and sharing a video produced by conservative TV personality Steven Crowder, who dressed in drag to “infiltrate” a Women’s March in Texas.
On Monday Speciale took to Facebook again Monday to reiterate his feelings about the march and criticized The News & Observer for reporting on his social media post.
“The march WAS A JOKE. Hey, offended snowflakes, the march was not about women or women's rights, it was about pushing a liberal agenda,” Speciale said in the Facebook post. “Pro-life women not allowed! There were, however, women dressed as vaginas, and little girls holding signs with the “F” word and more.”
He wrote that there were topless women at the marches, and said that some didn’t even know what they were marching about. He also suggested that the N&O was making news out of nothing.
“They are actually focused on writing stories about facebook posts,” he said. “What happened to journalism? It has truly rock bottomed with papers like this and writers like the writer of these articles.”
Speciale did not respond to media requests for comment.
Prior to Speciale’s post, N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec of Kernersville was criticized for a tweet in which she addressed “crazies” at the Women’s March: “If Brains were lard, you couldn’t grease a small skillet.” She later deleted the post and apologized.
And the state’s new insurance commissioner, Republican Mike Causey, caused a stir last week when he shared a Facebook post that showed a street filled with marchers and said “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years.” He also apologized for the post.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
