Deal announced in NC class-size fight that put school arts, PE classes at risk

Senate leaders announced a deal Monday that would delay by a year deep elementary school class-size reductions that school districts said would have led to potential teacher layoffs and cuts in art, music and physical education classes in North Carolina elementary schools.
A new version of House Bill 13 announced by Senate leader Phil Berger would lessen the amount that kindergarten through third-grade class sizes would need to be reduced for the 2017-18 school year. The deeper class size cuts that school districts said took away their flexibility to fund arts and PE classes would not go into effect until the 2018-19 school year.
In addition, Senate leaders said they’re committed to continuing to study and work on funding issues surroundingteachers in subjects like art, music, drama and PE “to ensure a smooth transition to smaller class sizes.”
“For years, one of the Senate’s top priorities has been lowering class sizes in the early grades – because the research shows it leads to improved academic outcomes for our students,” said Sen. Chad Barefoot, co-chairman of the Senate Education Committee, in a written statement.. “We’ve been working on this issue for months, and I am pleased we’ve arrived at a solution that gives administrators, teachers, parents and students certainty about what will happen next school year, while making sure the taxpayers are getting the smaller class sizes they’ve paid for.”
School officials have been urging state lawmakers to quickly pass HB 13 because they’re building budgets for next school year. Monday’s deal, which has the support of the N.C. Association of School Administrators, comes less than a week after several hundred people rallied on the Halifax Mall in downtown Raleigh to demand that the Senate quickly approve House Bill 13.
“The North Carolina Association of School Administrators and our school leader members thank the Senate and House for working with us to identify the most conducive way to lower class sizes in Grades K-3,” Katherine Joyce, executive director of the N.C. Association of School Administrators, said in a written statement. “The current proposal provides a reasonable timeline for further reducing class sizes, and the additional funding that the General Assembly leadership has pledged to provide for enhancement teachers in art, music and PE will be extremely helpful and appreciated. This is a compromise we are proud to support.”
State lawmakers lowered maximum class sizes in kindergarten through third grade from 24 students to between 19 and 21 students as part of last year’s budget. School officials say the change, which goes into effect in the 2017-18 school year, removes their flexibility to pay specialists such as art, music, foreign language and physical education teachers out of the state dollars provided for regular classroom teachers.
Many school districts have supported HB 13, which would reduce K-3 class sizes to as few as 22 students. Wake County Superintendent Jim Merrill said the district would need $1.8 million more to hire 32 additional teachers if HB 13 passes, compared with $26 million more and 460 extra teachers if the new rules go into effect.
The bill was unanimously passed in the House in February, but it stalled in the Senate, where it was not put on a committee meeting agenda for consideration for two months. During the time the bill was in the Senate Rules Committee, Senate leaders asked school districts to fill out a survey answering how they have been using the state K-3 class size money.
The new version announced Monday by the Senate would lower maximum K3 class sizes for this fall to 23 students. In the 2018-19 school year, maximum K-3 class sizes would range from 19 to 21 students. Also in 2018, average K-3 class sizes for districts would drop to between 16 and 18 students, compared to 21 this school year.
Pressure has intensified in recent weeks with school districts, which are working on their 2017-18 budgets, talking about funding the new K-3 teachers by eliminating arts programs. They may lay off many specialized teachers who don’t have the needed state certification to teach regular K-3 classes.
Fears escalated last week when Merrill said options in Wake to deal with the class-size change include increasing class sizes for older students, cutting art and music classes, laying off teachers and reassigning students. He said Wake might also have to put as many as 40 students in K-3 classrooms with two teachers to try to comply with the new state requirements.
