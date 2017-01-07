Winter storm brings icy conditions to Triangle roads

Snow in the Triangle didn't materialize like forecasters had predicted, but areas north and west still got hit with a lot of snow.
"The warm air surged a lot further to the west than the models predicted," said Gail Hartfield a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. "It looks like the Triangle area was right on a broad dividing line of a wintry mix."
Reports of snowfall as deep as 7 to 9 inches in places like Greensboro, Burlington, Thomasville and Roxboro have been coming in all morning, she said.
A spotter recorded 3 inches of snow about three miles north of Durham, she said.
Since the storm began, there have been about 260 traffic crashes across the state, said Gov. Roy Cooper in a Saturday morning briefing about the severe weather.
Cooper said there had been a fatality in Granville County before midnight, but said the incident was still under investigation and said he couldn’t confirm if it was caused by the inclement weather.
He urged people to stay off the roads, cautioning them that the weather event wasn’t over yet and precipitation may continue to fall on roads.
“With the cold weather we will see refreezing tonight of precipitation that is on the highway,” Cooper said. “So if I tell you anything, it would be stay home. Do not go out and drive on the road unless you absolutely have to.”
|City
|Inches
|Greensboro
|8.5
|Roxboro
|8
|N Burlington
|8
|Thomasville
|8
|Middleburg
|8
|N Welcome
|7
|Kernersville
|6.5
The storm has caused roughly 18,000 power outages across the state, many of those in the Charlotte area. Roughly 420 customers had power outages in the Raleigh-Durham area, Duke Energy reported.
The NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook until 7 p.m., warning that temperatures are below freezing and will stay that way until Monday, creating an icy mess on roads.
Forecasters said that snow and sleet is expected to continue falling until after noon.
So far, the Raleigh-Durham International Airport's weather station has recorded .54 inches of liquid precipitation, which mostly fell in the form of sleet and rain.
"If that had all been snow, that would have been about 5 inches," she said.
Hartfield also noted that .3 inches of sleet had been recorded at RDU, and warned that road conditions could still be hazardous because of the icy mix.
Temperatures in the Triangle this weekend are expected to top out in the mid 20s, and fall into the single digits overnight.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Tips for ice and snow
At home
If the power goes out, contact Duke Energy Progress at 800-769-3766 or Wake Electric Membership Corp. at 800-474-6300 or 919-863-6300.
Be careful when using supplemental heating units. Make sure all combustible materials, such as drapes or chairs, are at least 3 feet away from any heating unit.
Avoid using propane heaters inside or flammable liquids to start fireplaces, and do not leave a fireplace unattended. Check smoke detectors to make sure they are working properly.
Never use a charcoal or gas grill indoors.
Let water taps drip so they don’t freeze. Learn how to use your home’s master water shut-off valve in the event of broken pipes.
Bring pets indoors at night when temperatures dip to their lowest.
Check on relatives and neighbors to make sure they’re warm enough.
On the road
Keep more than usual distance between cars, and do not use cruise control. Remember that bridges and overpasses freeze first.
Do not apply your brakes while on a bridge unless necessary.
Anticipate black ice. Watch for thin sheets of ice that may appear to be wet pavement. Often ice will appear in the morning, in shady spots or anywhere that melted snow refreezes at night.
If your vehicle begins to slide, take your foot off the gas and turn the steering wheel in the direction of the slide. Do not apply the brakes, as that will cause further loss of control.
Come to a complete stop or yield the right of way when approaching an intersection in case any drivers coming from other directions lose control while trying to stop.
You can contact the Highway Patrol statewide on your cellphone by calling *HP (*47) or call local law enforcement by dialing 911. But don’t call 911 to check on road conditions.
Do not attempt to deal with downed limbs or trees. They may be tangled in live power lines.
