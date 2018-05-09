NC State athletic department unveils a new look

A new look is coming to N.C. State athletic uniforms, signage and marketing materials — and it was designed with the ferocity of a wolf in mind.

The Wolfpack athletics department announced Tuesday it worked with apparel partner adidas to develop a new font that the school calls “Simple. Modern. Bold.”

The proprietary, customized “Wolfpack Font” will be used for uniforms, in athletic facilities and for marketing by N.C. State.

The university has not disclosed how much the overhaul cost.

"The funding came from our marketing co-allocating dollars with our partnership with adidas," N.C. State spokesperson Fred Demarest said in a text message. "We receive an annual amount from them as part of our project to work on teams of this nature or branding to support our partnership."

The new font, inspired by the Univers family of fonts used by NC State, is used for new “NC State” and “Wolfpack” word marks that are bold with an italic slant, and do not have serifs like some of the current markings. It incorporates fangs within the letters and numbers.

“Research done for the brand positioning more clearly identified the traits of a wolfpack to be incorporated into future uniform and branding campaigns, such as wolves' ferocity in attacking with their fangs, an element factored into the font design,” the announcement said.

The new font will be used by all sports and will roll out gradually over the 2018-19 athletic year. It will be on basketball uniforms next season and football uniforms in 2019, according to a tweet by Demarest.

The athletic department’s tweet about the new look drew a mix of reactions.

Another tweet alluded to the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball, and N.C. State's relationship with adidas.

An April 10 federal indictment alleges that Jim Gatto, a former adidas executive, helped funnel $40,000 to the parent of a player, believed to be Dennis Smith Sr., the father of former N.C. State guard Dennis Smith Jr., in exchange for Smith Jr.'s committment to the university. According to the federal documents, the money was expected to be delivered to Smith Sr. by an unnamed N.C. State basketball coach.

Dennis Smith Sr. and Dennis Smith Jr. were not named in the federal indictment.