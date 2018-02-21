Duke’s win over Louisville in 9 tweets

Duke beat writer Jonathan M. Alexander and N&O columnist Luke DeCock were in Durham for Duke’s 82-56 win over Louisville. Here are some of their top tweets from the game.
Louisville's fans even look stunned into submission. Been a rough week for them.— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) February 22, 2018
Wendell Carter comes up limping under the Duke basket, then blocks two shots at the other end. (The second was goaltending.)— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) February 22, 2018
Javin Delaurier with a couple putback dunks and the Duke lead is 10, 25-15. Louisville not really keeping up at the moment.— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) February 22, 2018
Duke honoring retiring ESPN broadcaster Mike Patrick at the under-16. Duke up 10-6.— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) February 22, 2018
Whatever funk Trevon Duval was in a few games ago, he's out of it.— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) February 22, 2018
Wendell Carter's mom and dad were ready for their son to dunk on that Louisville defender.— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) February 22, 2018
Allen is getting his knee wrapped on the sideline. He'll stay in.— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) February 22, 2018
