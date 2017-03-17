Here’s a look at Kevin Keatts, NCSU’s new basketball coach

Kevin Keatts
Age: 44. Born: July 26, 1972, in Lynchburg, Va.
Family: Wife, Georgette; Sons, K.J. and Kaden.
High School: 1991 graduate of Heritage High School, Lynchburg, Va.
College: B.A., Marshall University, 2011
Need to know
▪ In three years as UNCW coach, the Seahawks were 18-14 in 2014-15, 25-8 in 2015-16 and 29-6 this season, finishing 15-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association to win the regular-season title. The Seahawks tied for the regular-season title each of his first two seasons.
▪ UNCW advanced to the NCAA tournament the past two seasons, losing in the first round to Duke 93-85 a year ago, and 76-71 to Virginia this week.
▪ UNCW’s appearance in 2016 NCAA tournament was its first since 2005-06.
▪ Was named CAA coach of the year in 2015 and 2016, the first league coach to receive the award in consecutive years.
▪ Was assistant coach and later associate head coach for Rick Pitino at Louisville for three seasons, earning a reputation as a tireless and successful recruiter.
▪ Coached at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va., for a total of 10 seasons, with a record of 263-17. His teams in 2004 and 2008 won national prep championships, and the 2008 team was 29-0.
▪ Of his players at Hargrave, 103 signed Division I basketball scholarships. That includes Luke Hancock, who played at Louisville and was named the most outstanding player of the 2013 NCAA Final Four as the Cardinals won the national championship.
▪ Coached nine players at the high school level who later played in the NBA, including David West, Josh Howard and Korleone Young.
▪ Left Hargrave to become an assistant coach at Marshall from 2001-2003, then returned to Hargrave for a second stint as coach. Also was an assistant coach at Southwestern Michigan College in the 1996-97 season.
▪ Played football and basketball at Heritage High in Lynchburg, Va., then four seasons of basketball at Ferrum (Va.) College.
▪ Twitter handle is @UNCWCoachKeatts, subject to change.
