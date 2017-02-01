NC State in position to be patient with recruiting class

The number of true freshmen N.C. State coach Dave Doeren has had to play has gone down in each of the past two years.
That’s a trend the fifth-year coach likes and one he hopes will continue with this signing class.
N.C. State added 19 scholarship players on Wednesday and seven more preferred walk-ons. The class ranks No. 10 in the ACC, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and No. 53 in the country.
In Doeren’s first two years, he used 12 true freshmen. That number dropped to nine in 2015 and just five last season. The chance to redshirt the bulk of each class gives Doeren and his staff a better chance to develop the players.
Doeren cited the growth of recent stars Joe Thuney, Matt Dayes and Bradley Chubb on Wednesday.
“It’s one thing to talk about developing players, it’s another to be able to prove it,” Doeren said.
Doeren did single out defensive tackle Grant Gibson, from Mallard Creek, and running back Erin Collins, as two freshmen who could help right away.
But Doeren made it clear the Wolfpack was in its best position in his tenure with 11 senior starters returning.
“Last year we had two,” Doeren said of his senior starters. “That’s a huge difference.”
The class was heavy on linebackers (six) and defensive linemen (six). The Wolfpack got a surprise late addition from Louisburg College defensive tackle Larrell Murchison. A junior-college All-American, Murchison had been recruited by Ole Miss, Georgia and Texas but ended up staying in state.
Notably missing on Wednesday was one of the Wolfpack’s top targets in linebacker Darius Hodge. Hodge helped Wake Forest win the 4AA state title and was the AP defensive player of the year. He had originally committed to the Wolfpack but due to an academic issue signed with Marshall on Wednesday.
The Wolfpack ended up with more scholarship signees from Florida (eight) than North Carolina (seven). Rivals rated Gibson, cornerback Chris Ingram (Mooresville) and receiver Emeka Ekezie (Waxhaw) among the top 25 players in the state.
Collins, a big (6-1, 200 pounds) running back from Plant City, Fla., has the size to help right away, Doeren said. With the graduation of Dayes, the team’s 1,000-yard rusher, there’s room to play at running back.
Doeren was taking more of a wait-and-see approach with the rest of the class. He even noted quarterback Matt McKay (6-4, 186), an early enrollee from Wakefield, was only 17.
“His upside is incredible because of his age,” Doeren said of McKay, who threw for 58 touchdowns in his career and ran for 39 more.
With so many players coming back from a 7-6 team, which won its last two games, Doeren has some time to develop this class instead of throwing it into the fire.
“It has been a long time to get there as a staff,” Doeren said. “I think that’s the fun part of what’s going on here right now, the way the culture has changed.”
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
Comments