All-state QB Holton Ahlers commits to East Carolina, picks Pirates over Wolfpack

Holton Ahlers, an AP all-state quarterback from D.H. Conley High in Greenville, will play for hometown East Carolina in the fall of 2018. Ahlers picked the purple and gold hat at a ceremony on Monday at the school.
The Pirates and N.C. State were main competitors for the consensus three-star recruit, N&O All-Metro selection and conference player of the year.
Ahlers’ father Morgan is the ECU public address announcer.
The junior led the state in passing and set several N.C. High School Athletic Association offensive records this season. He accounted for more than 5,400 total yards, completing 284 of 460 passes (62 percent) for 4,503 yards and 51 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
The lefty doesn’t lack for speed or size, standing 6 feet, 4 inches with a 235-pound frame. He ran 150 times for 911 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.
He tied for fifth in state history in single-season TD responsibility and set a state record with 618 total yards against C.B. Aycock this season and later set the marks for No. 2 (608) against Cardinal Gibbons and No. 5 (581) against J.H. Rose.
The loss to Rose, 77-67, set a new state record for most points by two teams in one game, but in Ahlers’ very next outing he helped break it in an 83-68 win over Aycock.
