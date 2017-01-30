All-state QB Holton Ahlers commits to East Carolina, picks Pirates over Wolfpack

1:10 No Snow Days (for runners) Pause

1:13 Dancing crossing guard keeps students, drivers smiling and safe

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

5:43 Raw video: Hundreds at RDU protest Trump anti-Muslim immigration order

1:39 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

0:53 Delta grounded flights Sunday due to 'automation issue', website also down

3:25 NC State's Mark Gottfried: We had cement boots on