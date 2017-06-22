Cardinal Gibbons runner wins second NC Gatorade award this year

Connor Lane of Cardinal Gibbons was named the N.C. Gatorade Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Lane also won the award in boys cross country.

Lane won the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A track and field titles in the 1,600 (4:17.58) and 3,200 (8:59.9), setting a new NCHSAA record in the latter. He also won the 3,000 (8:24.01) in the presitgious Penn Relays national meet.

He had also won the 4A cross country title in the fall.

Lane is the first Crusaders runner to win a Gatorade award in either sport.

In the fall, he will be attending Stanford on athletic scholarship. According to the Gatorade press release, Lane has a 5.15 GPA, is active in the Gibbons student council and volunteers at a local soup kitchen every summer.

He joins former Triangle-area winners like Hillside grad Marcus Krah (2016), Southeast Raleigh’s Wayne Davis (2009) and Chapel Hill’s Jack Bolas (2007).