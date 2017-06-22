Cardinal Gibbons' Connor Lane looks to see how close his competitors are as he runs and wins the 3200 meter run with a new state record of 8:59.90 during the NCHSAA 2A and 4A track and field state championships in Greensboro on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Cardinal Gibbons' Connor Lane looks to see how close his competitors are as he runs and wins the 3200 meter run with a new state record of 8:59.90 during the NCHSAA 2A and 4A track and field state championships in Greensboro on Friday, May 19, 2017. Ray Black III newsobserver.com
Cardinal Gibbons' Connor Lane looks to see how close his competitors are as he runs and wins the 3200 meter run with a new state record of 8:59.90 during the NCHSAA 2A and 4A track and field state championships in Greensboro on Friday, May 19, 2017. Ray Black III newsobserver.com

High School Sports

June 22, 2017 11:46 AM

Cardinal Gibbons runner wins second NC Gatorade award this year

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

Connor Lane of Cardinal Gibbons was named the N.C. Gatorade Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Lane also won the award in boys cross country.

Lane won the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A track and field titles in the 1,600 (4:17.58) and 3,200 (8:59.9), setting a new NCHSAA record in the latter. He also won the 3,000 (8:24.01) in the presitgious Penn Relays national meet.

He had also won the 4A cross country title in the fall.

Lane is the first Crusaders runner to win a Gatorade award in either sport.

In the fall, he will be attending Stanford on athletic scholarship. According to the Gatorade press release, Lane has a 5.15 GPA, is active in the Gibbons student council and volunteers at a local soup kitchen every summer.

He joins former Triangle-area winners like Hillside grad Marcus Krah (2016), Southeast Raleigh’s Wayne Davis (2009) and Chapel Hill’s Jack Bolas (2007).

Related stories from The News & Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

West Forsyth's stunning goal to win 4A title

West Forsyth's stunning goal to win 4A title 0:17

West Forsyth's stunning goal to win 4A title
Cardinal Gibbons coach Michele Miller on her team's runner-up effort 2:42

Cardinal Gibbons coach Michele Miller on her team's runner-up effort
Miah Araba puts Carrboro 3-peat into words 1:21

Miah Araba puts Carrboro 3-peat into words

View More Video