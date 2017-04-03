For the Tar Heels, mission accomplished – DeCock

So many of them touched the ball in the final seconds, Justin Jackson dunking, Joel Berry stealing the pass, Kennedy Meeks blocking a shot, Isaiah Hicks with the biggest basket of his career on the final basket of his career, Theo Pinson hurling the ball into the air as time expired.
It was like everyone had to get a piece of it, the redemption they sought for so long, finally at hand. North Carolina would not be denied this time, not by a buzzer-beater, not by anyone.
This group, this uncommon group of veteran players in an era of one-and-dones and transfers, took its place in not only North Carolina history but basketball history, losing the title game one year – in the most heartbreaking fashion imaginable – only to come back a year later and finish the job.
They can now take credit for the Smith Center’s sixth NCAA tournament banner – the third under Roy Williams in 14 years at North Carolina – after Monday’s 71-65 win over Gonzaga, the fulfillment finally washing away last year’s frustration.
And as Pinson and Nate Britt danced together to “Jump Around,” one last time, where there was once heartbreak, now there was only celebration.
Of course, it wasn’t easy. It never was for this team in this tournament. If anything, it was a testament to how talented the Tar Heels truly were that they were able to win the title at something less than full speed.
After another half of less-than-ideal basketball that still left the Tar Heels down only three, 35-32, North Carolina exploded out of halftime with a quick 8-0 run and some dialed-up defense. Gonzaga had an immediate answer, but the Zags’ bigs were mired in foul trouble – Zach Collins with four and Przemek Karnowski and Johnathan Williams with three.
Soon, so were Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks, the latter after a scramble under the Gonzaga basket that turned a potential North Carolina steal into a Karnowski basket. What had been a pretty entertaining, up-and-down (if sloppy at times) game turned into a parade to the free-throw line, making it one of those national championship games they’ll talk about for the wrong reasons years from now.
It was a strange night in many ways, with all the North Carolina players not named Joel Berry missing their first 12 attempts from 3-point range – including Justin Jackson’s first eight– while Berry made three, matching his tournament high in the Butler game. The Tar Heels would have won easily if they could have converted from the free-throw line, where they went 15-for-26.
Still, for all the whistles, there was no shortage of drama, a one-possession game into the final minutes. Berry had his best game of the tournament, finally looking free of the ankle issues that had dogged him from the opener.
The Tar Heels never once in the tournament had all their parts clicking at once, and that was true Monday as well. Berry was back, and Hicks finally had a few shots drop, but Jackson and Pinson struggled mightily and Meeks was resolute defensively but couldn’t get anything going on offense.
Win or lose against Gonzaga, the mere fact that the Tar Heels were able to make it back to the national championship game was a significant accomplishment of its own. Only eight teams have lost the title one year and come back to play for it the next.
This wasn’t easy, even if it looks like it now. Not only was this where the bar was set for this season – anything less than this would have been perceived, internally and externally, as failure, whether that’s fair or not – but the Tar Heels were thinking about this the entire time.
The odds against making it back to this point were astronomical, and the Tar Heels could have stumbled at any point along the way. At times – against Arkansas, against Kentucky, especially right down to the end against Oregon – it seemed like they were even trying to shake off this destiny, only to regroup and continue to march forward toward it.
Even Monday wasn’t North Carolina’s best game. Still, the Tar Heels would not be denied. This team had an uncommon mission, a shared purpose. The title wrested from their hands once, they claimed it at the end, all five starters touching the ball in victory, in success, in destiny.
