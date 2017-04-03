Tar Heels win national championship, 71-65

Isaiah Hicks banked in a short running shot with 27 seconds left and Kennedy Meeks made two big plays during the final 20 seconds to lead the North Carolina Tar Heels to a 71-65 win over Gonzaga to win their sixth national championship.
Joel Berry led the Tar Heels with 21 points.
The Tar Heels prevailed in a sloppy, cold-shooting in which neither team shot better than 40 percent from the field.
The Tar Heels won their sixth national championship, the third under coach Roy Williams.
