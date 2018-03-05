Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 18

Virginia fans are free to quit their complaining now that the Cavaliers are back at No. 1. There seemed to be some general lack of understanding in the commonwealth that Michigan State had earned that spot and wasn't going to lose it for no reason, but in the immortal words of one Rasheed Abdul Wallace, “the basketball does not speak untruths.” With Michigan State's loss to eventual Big Ten champ Michigan, Virginia ascends to the top spot heading into Brooklyn.
N.C. State is one of four teams that fall out of the poll this week, a function of end-of-conference-play craziness that saw the Wolfpack lose an eminently winnable game at Georgia Tech and several other teams endure similar up-and-down weeks. I'm particularly excited to welcome Missouri Valley champ Loyola Chicago to the poll, having grown up nearby.
Florida’s back, too, and I have no idea what to think of the Gators (who lost at home to Loyola earlier this season). I’m not sure anyone does. Only one poll to go, followed by a three-week process to reach the only ranking that really matters.
MY TOP 25
1. Virginia (Last week: 2)
2. Xavier (5)
3. Villanova (6)
4. Duke (3)
5. Michigan State (1)
6. Cincinnati (10)
7. Michigan (15)
8. Tennessee (14)
9. Gonzaga (9)
10. Purdue (7)
11. Kansas (8)
12. Wichita State (11)
13. North Carolina (4)
14. Auburn (13)
15. Ohio State (12)
16. Arizona (22)
17. St Mary's (18)
18. Nevada (16)
19. Clemson (19)
20. Texas Tech (20)
21. West Virginia (21)
22. Florida (NR)
23. Houston (NR)
24. Miami (NR)
25. Loyola Chicago (NR)
OUT Rhode Island (17), Middle Tennessee State (23), TCU (24), NC State (25).
