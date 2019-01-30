What’s going on this week? Here are 8 of our Best Bets.

“Sir Walter Wally” poses for photographers on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, 2017 outside the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in downtown Raleigh. Mayor Nancy McFarlane announced that, North Carolina’s premier groundhog prognosticator did not see his own shadow and there would be an early spring. Well, he was wrong. It’s freezing in mid-March. Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil got the Groundhog Day forecast right – six more weeks of winter. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com