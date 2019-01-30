What’s going on this week? Here are 8 of our Best Bets.

There’s a lot going on this week. Here’s your cheat sheet of can’t miss events around town.
1. Groundhog Day Shadow Ceremonies
Slide over Punxsutawney Phil. Sir Walter Wally is on the job in Raleigh for Groundhog Day. Pop over to the Shadow Ceremony outside the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences to see if no shadow means an early spring (c’mon, clouds!), and hang for a gaggle of fam-friendly groundhog exhibits: from groundhog headband-making to groundhog toss to learning the history of Groundhog Day and how to recognize signs of spring, and much more. Our furry friend has been named one of the Weather Channel’s “Groundhogs to Watch,” so this prediction might be surprisingly accurate. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shadow ceremony is at noon. 11 W. Jones St., Raleigh. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. naturalsciences.org
Meanwhile, Snerd the Groundhog — Garner’s official prognosticator — will offer his prediction at noon at White Deer Park, 2400 Aversboro Road, Garner. Activities are 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
2. Comedian T.J. Miller
Named one of Variety’s 10 comics to watch and Entertainment Weekly’s next big things in comedy predictions, stand-up comedian T.J. Miller — of “Silicon Valley,” “Office Christmas Party,” etc., fame — is headlining Goodnight’s for a can’t-miss laugh fest. 861 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. Jan. 31-Feb. 2, Tickets and times vary. goodnightscomedy.com
3. Indoor Block Party and Free Family Saturday
Hoop dreams? Bounce over to CAM’s final Free Family Saturday for your last chance to see exhibit “Above the Rim,” presenting 16 artists exploring the the joy and community that is basketball. Hoops fans of all ages will have a ball on the half-court created by Felipe Pantone, with the likes of free ice cream and KIND snacks, Raleigh Rockers - Crew dance performances, artmaking activities, the chance to play ball with new local pro team Raleigh Firebirds and more. In support of hurricane relief efforts, bring your fave canned soups, paper towels and cleaning supplies. 409 W. Martin St., Raleigh. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. camraleigh.org
4. First Friday, Models for Charity’s February Pay It Forward
February’s First Friday is upon us. If you’re taking the arty amble, stop in Dogwood Bar & Eatery for MFC’s February Pay It Forward. The event offers complimentary light bites and signature cocktails for purchase to benefit Cause for Paws of NC, with co-host Autumn & Avery raffling off earrings, as well while DJ Supr Dupr spinning your faves. In lieu of cash donation, you can bring urgently needed items like dog collars, leashes, training pads, toys and much more (see event listing online for full list). 610 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. $5 minimum cash donation (or item donation). firstfridayraleigh.com; cfp-nc.org
5. Grand Gala & Auction
In its 26th installment, this year’s black-tie Grand Gala & Auction promises to be its best yet, with over 70 wineries in attendance, 15 top local chefs (hey, Ashley Christensen!), and silent and live auction items galore, all to benefit the Frankie Lemmon School & Developmental Center. Oh, and there will be dancing. Former Sears at Crabtree Valley Mall, Creedmoor Road Entrance, 4325 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Saturday, 5 p.m. trianglewineexperience.org
6. Speakeasy Soiree
Remember Prohibition? Thankfully, us neither. Celebrate its fateful demise by donning your best Roaring ’20s getup—from flappers and fringed dresses to newsboy caps and vests — and toasting highballs at Wakefield Wine Cellar’s first Speakeasy Soiree, featuring era-specific cocktails, cigars and live music, plus a prize for best-dressed couple. 13600 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh. Saturday, 8 to 11 p.m. wakefieldwinecellar.com
7. “Love in the Times of the Day”
February is for lovers—and, fittingly, so is Robert Weiss’ new ballet. Inspired by the works of Czech artist Alfonse Mucha while visiting Prague, Weiss brings the paintings to life via the new ballet “Love in the Times of the Day,” as performed by the Carolina Ballet, with a specially commissioned score by J. Mark Scearce (composed expressly for pianist William Wolfram); plus “Time Gallery,” a collab with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Paul Moravec. Fletcher Opera Theater, 2 E South St., Raleigh. Jan. 31-Feb. 17, Times vary. Tickets start at $34.15. carolinaballet.com
8. Drive-By Truckers and Lucinda Williams
Famed Athens, Ga.-based alt country/Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers and Grammy Award-winning folksy-bluesy-American rocker Lucinda Williams take the stage at The Ritz “right in time” for you to totally rock out your Thursday. 2820 Industrial Drive, Raleigh. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. $27.50. ritzraleigh.com
9. The Super Bowl
We’d be remiss not to mention that there might be a football game of some importance on Sunday. Check out our roundup of local Super Bowl parties at newsobserver.com.
