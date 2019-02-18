‘Bachelor’ recap, Week 7: Colton works out his trust issues with Caelynn and Cassie

Colton opened Week 7 of “The Bachelor” still freaking out because Demi, Katie and Sydney all gave him warnings on their way out the door last week about women in the house he shouldn’t trust.
One of those people still in the mix is Caelynn Miller-Keyes of Charlotte, the 2018 Miss North Carolina USA. This recap will cover the whole show, but with a focus on Caelynn.
And Caelynn was at the center of the drama once again.
The gang headed back to the States for Monday’s show, to Colton’s hometown of Denver. All of the women met Colton — and his dog Sniper — in the park. Caelynn noted that he seemed like he was in a better mood, and said she was hoping for a one-on-one date so that she could get some clarity about the hometown dates, which start next week.
But Tayshia got the first one-on-one.
“I don’t think anyone was really happy when they walked away together,” Caelynn said. “I wanted to be happy for Tayshia, but it’s hard.”
Meanwhile, Tayshia told the camera she plans to tell Colton about the ladies in the house she doesn’t trust.
Can Colton trust Caelynn?
On their date, Colton asked Tayshia what she knows about shifty behavior in the group
Meanwhile, back at the house, Caelynn and Cassie were talking about how bad it was for last week’s departing women to lay out warnings like that. They seemed to be very worried about what Tayshia might tell Colton.
“At least nobody named names,” Caelynn said of the departing women. “Tayshia can only speak on the girls she’s close with. We’re fine. We know that it’s not us, and if somebody names us, then it’s like, well you don’t know us.”
So back to Tayshia’s convo with Colton. Sure enough, she told him: “I feel like Cassie and Caelynn aren’t genuine. ... They’re always talking about being the next ‘Bachelorette’ and they also said they don’t know if they’re going to be ready to get engaged.”
Colton was very shaken up, but tried to carry on and enjoy his date, which was cooking with Tayshia back at his house. Colton said at the end of their date that he’s falling in love with Tayshia.
Caelynn gets another date
Caelynn got the next one-on-one date card and Cassie told her through tears that she was happy for her. No one else said a word.
Her date with Colton was snowboarding. Colton really likes Caelynn but you could tell he was holding back a little after Tayshia’s warning — but he said he was looking forward to getting her side of the story.
After some snowboarding lessons, Colton told Caelynn that Tayshia outed her as one of the women not being ready and talking about being on “The Bachelorette.”
Caelynn: “It doesn’t make any sense to me, I don’t know. It terrifies me to know the way that I’m feeling and to know that I could lose you over something that’s completely fabricated. The readiness that I feel is in my heart and it’s not something someone can look at from the outside and know. The only person who knows if I’m ready for marriage is me, and I am, I am 100 percent ready. And I hate that ‘The Bachelorette’ got brought up. It honestly blows my mind. That’s not why I’m here. I can see a future for us, and a life with us.”
Colton told her that what Tayshia told him was the exact opposite of everything she’s saying to him.
“I’m genuinely so confused and incredibly frustrated,” she said. “I wouldn’t put myself through this emotional hell ... I’m here for an engagement, I’m here for you.”
Then Caelynn went off to the camera: “How the f*** would Tayshia know if I’m ready or not? There’s only so much you can say when someone legit pulls a lie out of their ass. Like where the f*** did that come from?”
Back to Colton, Caelynn gave more assurances that Tayshia’s comments were untrue. (Note: earlier in the show Kirpa said she planned to tell Colton the same thing about Caelynn and Cassie.)
Again, to the camera: “My feelings are so strong and I feel like my future was just ripped away from me because there’s an insecure 28-year-old girl running around the house. I’m the one who’s falling in love with Colton, so f** her. Dude, I better get a f****** rose because I will call that stupid b**** out.”
Well!
Colton and Caelynn continued their date at dinner. She talked about how she was blindsided by Tayshia and that she hates Colton is questioning their connection. “I’m so scared, I hate that this happened,” she said.
Colton was in tears and told the camera he was more confused than ever. Caelynn told him she didn’t express herself well earlier because she was caught off guard. She told him she was there for him. “I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t feeling the way I’m feeling.” She told him she’s falling for him more and more and doesn’t want to lose him.
“I pray to God that it’s us at the end of this and that we can be engaged and get married and have kids and raise kids. That is what I want,” she told him. She told him she was terrified because she is falling in love with him.
Colton finally smiled a little and told her he felt more confident about them.
“Hearing the things I did, scared me a lot,” he told her. “But I can tell you after tonight, all those fears have gone away. No matter what drama we’ve had to deal with, it’s not going to take away from all of our time together, how you make me feel and how I feel when I’m with you. And it excites me. I know that I am falling in love with you.”
He gave Caelynn a rose and you just know Caelynn was winding up to confront Tayshia. (Oh yeah, it’s coming!)
Colton told the camera “I know that I’m falling in love with her and I know that I’m crazy about her.” They went to Red Rocks — they have the place to themselves — and Brett Young sang to them. They danced and kissed.
Next week they’ll visit Caelynn’s hometown so Colton can meet her parents (that will be in Fredericksburg, Va., where Caelynn is originally from).
Caelynn confronts Tayshia
Caelynn first told Cassie that Tayshia had said “fake and nasty” things about her. Cassie was worried that her words would also get twisted. Hmmm.
Caelynn talked to Tayshia about what she told Colton. Tayshia said the only people defensive after Katie warned Colton were Caelynn and Cassie, and that the other women talked and they decided the suspect women had to be Caelynn and Cassie (Tayshia seemed way more definitive with her allegations when talking to Colton ... this is all very fishy).
Their discussion went downhill from there, but Tayshia’s talk with Colton seemed less reliable to me after hearing this exchange.
Bye bye Hannah B
Colton took Hannah B. on a one-on-one date (Hannah B. has previously been Caelynn’s nemesis on the show, but they called a truce). The date included meeting Colton’s parents. The date seemed more just a chance for Colton to see his parents and talk to his dad. He told his dad that Hannah B. told him that she was falling in love with him and that he’s “not there yet.”
Later they had dinner alone and Hannah B. repeated her love for him. Colton just wasn’t feeling it so he thanked her politely and then sent her home. It was awkward and painful to watch. We haven’t said “poor Hannah” on this blog this season, but “poor Hannah.”
Group date drama
The group date had Cassie and Hannah G. and Heather and Kirpa. Four women, two roses.
Colton told them he wanted everyone to stay focused on progressing their relationships (interpretation: can we please not fight?).
In that spirit, Heather told Colton right up front that she didn’t think it was fair to take him to meet her parents if she wasn’t feeling 100 percent on board, so she bowed out.
Then Cassie and Kirpa got into it a little bit, because Kirpa just doesn’t think Cassie is “ready for this.”
Colton had to talk to Cassie about what Tayshia said and Cassie told him she was shocked, and that it was made up. “There’s no truth to it, so there’s nothing to explain,” she told him.
Colton talked to Kirpa and she also brought up Cassie and Caelynn
Then more bickering between Kirpa and Cassie.
Those last two roses
Colton quickly gave a rose to Hannah G., who has mostly stayed out of the drama.
Then, for some crazy reason, Caelynn (who already has a rose!) showed up on Colton’s date to talk to him about “all the lies.” We don’t get to see what else she said to Colton but when he went back downstairs, he gave Cassie the last rose. Perhaps Caelynn showed up to put in a good word for her friend.
Next week
Home town dates! Colton will meet the families of Caelynn, Cassie, Hannah G. and Tayshia.
“The Bachelor” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays on ABC.
