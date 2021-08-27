KISS to postpone Raleigh tour stop after singer tests positive for COVID

Paul Stanley, right, gestures to Gene Simmons during concert at Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. The band is postponing shows while Paul Stanley recovers from COVID-19. dkim@sacbee.com

KISS is rescheduling a second show — Saturday’s tour stop in Raleigh — after singer Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek announced the rescheduling Friday.

The band announced it would postpone a show Thursday in Burgettstown, Pa., after Stanley’s diagnosis.

“I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative,” Stanley tweeted Thursday. “As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again.”

A future date for Raleigh has not yet been announced, but all tickets will be honored for the new date once it is shared, the venue said in a post on Twitter.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.