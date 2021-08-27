Entertainment
KISS to postpone Raleigh tour stop after singer tests positive for COVID
KISS is rescheduling a second show — Saturday’s tour stop in Raleigh — after singer Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek announced the rescheduling Friday.
The band announced it would postpone a show Thursday in Burgettstown, Pa., after Stanley’s diagnosis.
“I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative,” Stanley tweeted Thursday. “As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again.”
A future date for Raleigh has not yet been announced, but all tickets will be honored for the new date once it is shared, the venue said in a post on Twitter.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
