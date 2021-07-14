COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on July 14

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Four additional deaths reported

At least 1,019,838 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,503 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 540 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 562 on Monday.

Four additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 469 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, up from 451 the day before.

As of Sunday, the most recent date available, 5.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 59% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 56% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Cooper could ease mask mandate in schools

Gov. Roy Cooper expects to issue a new recommendation for wearing masks in school after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines last week.

Under the new guidelines, the CDC says only individuals who are not fully vaccinated need to wear masks in schools, The News & Observer reported.

“I want our schools to go back in the fall as normal as possible,” Cooper said in a stop at a vaccination site in a Cabarrus County high school Tuesday.

He said he doesn’t have a timeline for when the new state guidelines will be issued.

Johnston County holds vaccine clinic for kids

Johnston County will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday for children 12 years and older.

The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the school cafeteria at Smithfield-Selma High School. The Pfizer vaccine will be the only available vaccine as it’s the only one approved for emergency use in children, The News & Observer reported.