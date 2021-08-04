COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 4

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 2,188 new COVID-19 cases. ctoth@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 2,100 new cases reported

At least 1,058,887 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,679 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 2,188 new COVID-19 cases, down slightly from 2,190 on Monday.

Nine additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At least 1,465 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, up from 1,390 the day before.

As of Sunday, the latest date with available information, 10.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 61% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 58% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Most NC Senate hopefuls not yet sharing stances on vaccine requirements

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Many of the people vying to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate haven’t publicly said whether companies should require COVID-19 vaccines.

Democrat Erica Smith said mandates from employers “feels like an important next step in ending this pandemic and strengthening our economic recovery.”

No Senate hopefuls besides Smith recommended requiring vaccines for work, but others in the race said it should be up to businesses to decide, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Millions in rental relief money unspent as eviction ban ends

Millions of dollars in rental relief funds haven’t been spent in North Carolina as thousands of residents could be evicted in the next few months, data show.

Congress in December approved $25 billion in coronavirus-related rental aid. But most of the allocations for Wake and other counties haven’t been spent, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

Laura Hogshead of North Carolina’s Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Eviction and N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency told the N&O payouts are 20 days on average. She said some people may not know about the program or may be new to asking for help.

“We have a full-court press going on with outreach to make sure that we are getting the word to everyone who is eligible,” she said. “These are probably folks that have never reached out for assistance before. They’ve never found themselves in this position.”

The program started in October with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds, but money went dry in a month. Samuel Gunter, executive director of the N.C. Housing Coalition, said that while the program has made recent changes, some may not trust that it will help.

2 large Charlotte companies require workers to wear masks

Lowe’s and Duke Energy, two major employers in the Charlotte area, are requiring face masks for all workers as COVID-19 continues to spread.

The rules are in effect when employees are indoors, no matter their vaccination status.

Lowe’s, which has a headquarters in Mooresville, plans to bring workers back to the office in October. As of Monday, employees are required to wear masks on site or while visiting customers, The Charlotte Observer reported.

At Duke Energy, about 90% of the workforce is doing their jobs remotely. The company is requiring workers to wear masks inside and has been transitioning workers to its uptown Charlotte office.

Mecklenburg to require testing for unvaccinated employees

Mecklenburg County, home to Charlotte, starting next month is requiring COVID-19 tests each week for government workers who aren’t vaccinated, officials said.

Also, employees who have gotten their shots will have to show proof of their vaccine statuses beginning Sept. 1, according to County Manager Dena Diorio. Under the new plan, employees who are vaccinated won’t need to wear masks in county facilities.

“Vaccinations are not required for general county employees,” The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday.

The announcement comes after Mecklenburg County Public Health had announced workers would face “disciplinary action” if they didn’t receive the vaccine before Sept. 7. The mandate had exemptions for religious and medical reasons.