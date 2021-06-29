Venomous zebra cobra escapes owner, spotted on a porch in northwest Raleigh

A venomous zebra cobra escaped from its owner in northwest Raleigh Monday and remained on the loose Tuesday morning, police said.

The Raleigh Police Department issued an advisory about the snake early Tuesday. The snake, which is native to dry and desert areas, will bite or spit if cornered. Police warned anyone who spots the snake to stay away from it and call 911.

The snake was seen about 5 p.m. Monday in the 7000 block of Sandringham Drive. It was spotted on a neighbor’s porch after escaping from its owner, police said.

Police did not identify the owner or say if the owner had broken any laws. It is legal to own poisonous snakes in North Carolina, but they are supposed to be kept in locked, escape-proof enclosures.