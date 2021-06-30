Escaped venomous cobra is spotted in northwest Raleigh neighborhood by TV reporter

Raleigh animal control officers confirm that a missing venomous spitting zebra cobra was spotted in northwest Raleigh early Wednesday.

Judith Retana, a reporter for CBS 17, said on air Wednesday that she approached the home on Sandringham Drive where the snake was last seen on Monday. Retana said she saw the snake on the porch by the front door.

She backed away and alerted authorities nearby, Retana said.

Authorities have been searching for the snake, belonging to Christopher Gifford of nearby Chaminox Place, since a 911 caller reported seeing it on Sandringham Drive on Monday.

On Tuesday, Raleigh police and animal control officers went to Gifford’s home on Chaminox Place, and animal control officers left with a large bucket.

Carrying a red bucket, an animal control officer leaves the home of Keith and Rebecca Gifford and their son, Christopher Gifford on Chamonix Place in Raleigh Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Neighbors on nearby Sandringham Drive spotted a venomous zebra cobra on their porch Monday. Christopher Gifford maintains an Instagram page that includes photos of exotic and venomous snakes including a zebra cobra. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

‘Pretty sure we made eye contact’

During a live news report Wednesday, Retana said she approached the home to ask homeowners what they thought about the snake sighting there, and that’s when she noticed the snake, in the same place it had originally been spotted on Monday.

“I was watching my feet, looking around, I looked down in the corner and all of a sudden I see this snake, his head was perched up,” Retana said on air.

“It was a lot smaller than I thought it was going to be,” Retana said. “But this is a venomous spitting snake so it doesn’t even have to bite you to be venomous, so I feel very lucky that I was able to back away from that safely and call the police over and back off without any venom being spewed in my face.”

Retana said when she started backing up, the snake, which she said was black-and-white striped, also began backing up.

“I’m pretty sure we made eye contact,” she said.

Raleigh police and animal control officers continue to comb a North Raleigh neighborhood for a missing spitting cobra Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Angelica Edwards aedwards@newsobserver.com

Animal control officers on the scene Wednesday reviewed CBS 17 footage, which showed the snake lifting its head up off the porch.

On Tuesday, Christopher Gifford’s Instagram account showed him with a spitting zebra cobra like the one on the loose, but the post has since been taken down.

He also has numerous videos on a TikTok account that show him handling venomous snakes from Africa that appear to be kept in a basement. In one video, since taken down, he showed off a large female zebra cobra.