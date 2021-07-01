Zebra cobra is doing OK after capture in Raleigh, but many questions remain

The escaped spitting zebra cobra that put northwest Raleigh on edge this week was doing well Thursday after being captured outside a home on Wednesday night.

But Raleigh Police have released no details about the capture, about the fate of the snake and other venomous snakes being kept in North Raleigh, or about the snake’s owner and potential charges.

Benjamin German, who assisted with the capture on Sandringham Drive, posted a photo of the wrangled zebra cobra in the bottom of a bucket on his Facebook page late Wednesday.

German wrote: “Helped Jen Davis and Capital City Animal Control catch an escaped cobra in Raleigh, NC today. Big thanks to Wake County EMS, Raleigh PD, and the very friendly and tolerant homeowners! Pretty cool day.”

A ‘team effort’

Davis also acknowledged the capture on Facebook, citing the “team effort” and giving a brief update on the snake’s condition.

”I truly appreciate all the love,” Davis wrote. “This was a major TEAM effort! RPD/AC/Wake EMS and others deserve so much more credit for the diligence and dedication to the citizens and the animals they provide services for. It was my privilege to be able to assist.

“I know many have questions and want answers. As of now there is no comment other than the one above.

“Ok, maybe one more … the little nigricincta is doing well.”

Naja nigricincta nigricincta is the species name for a zebra cobra.

Authorities had been searching for the snake, belonging to Christopher Gifford of nearby Chaminox Place, since a 911 caller reported seeing it on Sandringham Drive on Monday.

On Tuesday, Raleigh police and animal control officers went to Gifford’s home, and animal control officers left with a large bucket.

The missing snake was spotted on Wednesday by a reporter for CBS 17 news station, who alerted Raleigh police.

Gifford, who has an extensive collection of venomous snakes, suffered a near-fatal bite from a green mamba snake he owns back in March.

On a Facebook page called The Venom Interviews, Gifford identifies himself as the victim in a March mamba bite case that required antivenom from a zoo in South Carolina. The case received extensive news coverage in Raleigh at the time, though Gifford’s name wasn’t released.

Snake videos on TikTok

Gifford has chronicled his collection of snakes on his social media accounts, especially TikTok, which feature more than a year of videos. In one video, which has now been taken down, Gifford showed off a massive zebra cobra, which he described as a “tank.”

Most of Gifford’s videos are filmed in what appears to be the basement of the home he shares with his parents, Keith and Rebecca Gifford.

But in some videos, Gifford appears in a yard with an uncaged cobra, filming it crawling through the grass.

North Carolina law allows residents to keep exotic, venomous pets, but extensive rules govern their care.

Article 55 says snakes must be kept in a sturdy, secure enclosure designed to be escape-proof, bite-proof, and having an operable lock. Each enclosure must be clearly and visibly labeled “Venomous Reptile Inside,” with the scientific name, common name, appropriate antivenom and owner’s identifying information noted on the container, the law says. A written bite protocol with emergency contact information, local animal control office, the name and location of suitable antivenom, first aid procedures, treatment guidelines and an escape recovery plan must be within sight of permanent housing.