Five more Wake County schools report COVID-19 cases Monday

At least five Wake County schools reported new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 17 cases at 14 schools across the district since last week.

Principals at Carnage Middle School in Raleigh, Wakefield Middle School in Raleigh, Bugg Elementary School in Raleigh, Knightdale Elementary and Lincoln Heights Elementary School in Fuquay-Varina notified families Monday that people associated with their schools had tested positive for COVID-19.

Carnage families were told that two people living in the same household had tested positive and were last on campus Friday.

Wakefield families were told that a person who tested positive had last been on campus Tuesday.

Bugg families were told that a person who tested positive had last been on campus Thursday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Knightdale families were told that a person who tested positive had last been on campus Friday.

Lincoln Heights families were told that a person who had tested positive was last on campus Friday.

Due to privacy laws, the principals did not say whether the people who tested positive are students or school employees.

The new cases announced on Monday mean there are now at least 17 COVID-19 cases announced by 14 different Wake County schools. Three schools have multiple cases from people living in the same household.

Thousands of elementary students and some special-education students returned for in-person classes last week for the first time since March 13. A new group of students returned on Monday under a rotation of in-person and online classes.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Middle school students won’t begin returning until next week.

High school students won’t return until January, but some athletes are on campus for workouts.

The school district has created an online dashboard listing COVID-19 cases, but the information is only updated through Wednesday. Wake County is North Carolina’s largest school district, with 160,000 students at 191 schools.

Wake is notifying families and staff via email and text whenever a confirmed case of COVID-19 is reported at their school or administrative office.

Schools are using the same form message telling people that they’re working with the Wake County Public Health Division to identify and notify anyone who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive.

The message also tells families that the person who tested positive won’t return until certain requirements are met and areas at school that may have been exposed to the virus will be thoroughly cleaned.