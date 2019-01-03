Politics & Government

‘No reason to doubt the legitimacy of the outcome,’ Harris says as he sues to be seated

By Brian Murphy and

Rashaan Ayesh

January 03, 2019 01:36 PM

Republican Mark Harris and his attorney David Freedman, left center, walk to the Dobbs Building in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Harris was in Raleigh to be interviewed by the NC Board of Elections in regards to a political scandal in the 9th District.
Republican Mark Harris and his attorney David Freedman, left center, walk to the Dobbs Building in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Harris was in Raleigh to be interviewed by the NC Board of Elections in regards to a political scandal in the 9th District. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
Republican Mark Harris and his attorney David Freedman, left center, walk to the Dobbs Building in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Harris was in Raleigh to be interviewed by the NC Board of Elections in regards to a political scandal in the 9th District. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

While winners of 2018 House races were being sworn into a new Congress in Washington on Thursday, Republican Mark Harris met with staff from the North Carolina state board of elections in Raleigh.

Harris and two attorneys met with state board Executive Director Kim Westbrook Strach and Chief Investigator Joan Fleming for nearly two hours Thursday morning, the board said in a news release. Earlier in the day, Harris filed a motion with the Wake County Superior Court urging the court to compel the board to certify his election.

Harris leads Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes, according to unofficial results, in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, which stretches from Charlotte to Fayetteville along the South Carolina border. But the state board twice declined to certify his election, citing voting irregularities and possible absentee ballot fraud in Bladen and Robeson counties.

The nine-member board has been declared unconstitutional and dissolved. And no new board will take shape until the end of January.

“I should be certified,” Harris told reporters outside the board’s offices on Salisbury Street after the meeting. “The number of ballots in question wouldn’t change the outcome of this election.”

David Freedman, Harris’ attorney, said his client should be in Washington being sworn in with members of the new Congress.

“We think there should be no reason to doubt the legitimacy of the outcome,” Harris said.

Read Next

politics-government

Fact check: GOP tweets on disputed NC election are irrelevant —but they’re mostly true

Follow more of our reporting on

Politics & Government

Politics & Government

See all 10 stories

More from the series

Election fraud investigation

Read more about the investigation into the 9th Congressional District

Expand All

Brian Murphy

Brian Murphy covers North Carolina’s congressional delegation and state issues from Washington, D.C., for The News & Observer, The Charlotte Observer and The Herald-Sun. He grew up in Cary and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill. He previously worked for news organizations in Georgia, Idaho and Virginia.

  Comments  