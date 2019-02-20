John Harris told father’s campaign of concerns with Bladen operative, 2016 results

The son of Republican congressional candidate Mark Harris testified Wednesday that he had concerns about a Bladen County operative hired by his father before the 2018 campaign.

“I’ve heard about this McCrae (Dowless) guy, seems to me he might be kind of a shady character,” John Harris said he told Harris campaign consultant Andy Yates in June 2017.

And Harris, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of North Carolina, sent an email to his mother and father on the night of the 2016 Republican primary for Congress, suggesting there was an “irregularity” in the Bladen County results. Todd Johnson received 221 mail-in absentee votes in that election to four for Harris and one for incumbent Rep. Robert Pittenger.

John Harris, after looking at data from the election, became concerned that someone was collecting mail-in absentee ballots and “batching” them — meaning turning them all in at the same time. He shared those concerns with his father.

“I thought they were illegally collecting ballots based on the data I’d reviewed (from 2016),” he said.

Mark Harris is expected to testify Wednesday afternoon; his attorney said Tuesday he would take the stand and answer questions. “He has absolutely nothing to hide,” said Alex Dale, one of Harris’ attorneys.

Yates testified earlier Wednesday that he did not recall having a conversation with John Harris about concerns with Dowless.

“If that conversation happened, I do not recall that ever happening,” Yates said.

Republican Harris leads Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in unofficial results, but the state board — under its previous configuration — twice declined to certify the results, citing voting irregularities in Bladen and Robeson counties. The 9th district stretches from Charlotte east to Bladen County.

$50,000 owed

Yates, the co-founder of Cornelius-based Red Dome Group, testified for nearly four hours Wednesday — after hours of testimony Tuesday — in a hearing into alleged voting irregularities among mail-in absentee ballots in two counties in the 9th Congressional District.

He testified that he is owed about $50,000 for work performed during the election and for money he paid to a Bladen County political operative on behalf of the campaign.

“They have informed me they plan to pay, but not when,” Yates said.

No background check

Yates said that no one ever raised concerns about Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr., the Bladen County political operative at the center of the investigation. Harris, who hired Dowless before he hired Yates to run the campaign, told Yates that Dowless had “minor” criminal issues resulting from a divorce, Yates said.

Yates said he doesn’t conduct criminal background checks on vendors or contractors with the campaign. He did a cursory Google search on Dowless with his name misspelled and also searched on a court records website. Among the charges he saw were assault on a female.

Dowless, an elected official in Bladen County, is a convicted felon. He was convicted of fraud and perjury in the 1990s. Yates testified that he would have refused to work with Dowless and would have encouraged the Harris campaign to fire Dowless if he were aware of those charges.

Relationships with elections officials

Dowless said in a 2016 board hearing that he marked absentee ballot request forms with his initials so that the board could contact him — not the voters themselves — if there were issues with their ballots.

“I would view that as inappropriate,” Yates said.

During Yates’ testimony, an attorney for McCready showed a transcript of that 2016 hearing, along with transcripts from an NPR program on the 2016 hearing and Dowless. Marc Elias, the attorney for McCready, also read portions of a transcript from a recent Harris TV interview in which Harris described part of Dowless’ procedure for mail-in absentee ballots.

Yates testified that he was surprised by Harris’ description of the procedure, particularly a part about providing assistance to voters.

On Monday, witnesses, including Dowless’ stepdaughter, testified to how Dowless’ operation worked on the ground — from its payment plan to tips to avoid detection by local officials. Dowless, through his attorney, declined to testify unless granted immunity, which the state board did not offer.

On Tuesday, witnesses testified that early-vote totals in Bladen County were tabulated early and seen by several people. Yates testified about the campaign’s relationship with Dowless — how he was paid, how often it was in communication with him, how little information he had about Dowless’ background.

Dowless was paid more than $100,000 by the Harris campaign, through Yates’ firm Red Dome Group.

