Mark Harris suddenly calls for a new election in the 9th District, leaves hearing

In a startling statement, Republican candidate Mark Harris Thursday called for a new election in the 9th Congressional District “to restore the confidence of voters.”

Harris’ statement came after a break in a hearing after he had testified about his dealings with Bladen County operative McCrae Dowless. On the stand, Harris said he suffered two strokes in January while hospitalized for a severe infection and was “struggling” to get through the hearing.

After hearing the evidence of absentee ballot fraud, Harris said, “I believe a new election should be called.”

A member of North Carolina’s State Board of Elections had pressed Harris on why he didn’t heed warnings from his son about hiring Dowless to run an absentee ballot operation in his 2018 campaign for Congress.

John Harris, an assistant U.S. attorney, had testified Wednesday that he tried to warn his father about dealing with Dowless, who is now at the center of allegations about voting irregularities in the 9th district.

“It was painfully clear to me that your son was saying, ‘Daddy, don’t mess with this guy,” board member Jeff Carmon told Harris on the fourth day of a hearing. “This is beyond a red flag. This is your son ... who wanted to make sure you were protected.”

John Harris’ dramatic testimony Wednesday, which brought his father to tears, included emails from April 2017 in which he warned the candidate that Dowless might have been engaged in illegal vote “harvesting,” which other witnesses confirmed this week. John Harris even sent his father a copy of the law that bans vote harvesting.

“I didn’t take it as a major warning — ‘Danger Ahead,’” Harris said Thursday. “He raised concerns (about Dowless). I did not consider John’s (emails) to be a warning. I thought he was overreacting.”

The candidate’s testimony came on the fourth day of a hearing that could decide the unresolved congressional race. Harris leads Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in unofficial returns in the district that runs from Charlotte to Bladen County.

The Harris campaign was on the defensive from the start Thursday.

Records turned over

Records turned over

Elections officials announced the campaign had just turned over more than 800 pages of documents Wednesday night, long after the deadline. Harris attorney John Branch took responsibility for the late arrival. But Marc Elias, attorney for McCready, expressed surprise about emails and other documents that had "miraculously appeared."





“I feel frankly that a game of three-card Monte is going on,” he told the board.

Harris described meeting Dowless through the intercession of a mutual friend, former judge Marion Warren. Harris knew that Dowless had helped Todd Johnson win almost all absentee votes in the 2016 GOP congressional primary.

In a 2017 email to Warren, one of the documents turned over Wednesday night, Harris said he wanted to meet “the guy whose absentee ballot project for Johnson could have put me in the US House this term had I known and had he been helping us.”

Harris said he met with Dowless and other local voters April 6, 2017, in Bladen County. When John Harris expressed concerns a day later, after having done an analysis of 2016 absentee votes, Harris recalled saying, “John, it all comes down to relationships. ...”

He said he weighed his son’s concerns against what he’d seen in Bladen and the description of his program he’d heard from Dowless.

“The relationships I felt was what caused him (Dowless) to be successful,” he said. “I did have a comfort level at that point.”





Harris said he took Dowless’ word about the legality of his operation. He said he also asked his manin consultant, Andy Yates, to weigh in.

Yates testified over two days this week that Dowless’ hiring was a “done deal” by the time he came on board in the summer of 2017. He also testified that for the most part he paid Dowless not on invoices but by verbal requests. Elections officials say Yates’ company, Red Dome Group, paid Dowless a total of $131,000 during the campaign.

In answer to questions, Harris said he didn’t know about the lack of oversight until this week.

“I did not know it was simply word of mouth,” he told the board. “I was not keeping up with the checks and the money being spent down there until I saw your figures here.”

Harris was asked about a check he wrote Dowless in May 2017 made payable to “Patriots for Progress,” a political action committee. Kim Westbrook Strach, executive director of the board, asked him if he knew it was illegal for campaigns to coordinate with PACs set up for independent spending. He said he did not.

Carmon, the board member and a Democrat, concluded his questions to Harris with one more: “(Did) you just want to win?”

